



CHINA has targeted senior British politicians in a series of dangerous cyberattacks, sparking a crisis meeting at Westminster. Four MPs, all harsh critics of Beijing, were summoned to an urgent briefing by Parliament's security director. 1 Chinese President Xi Jinping on March 11 Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is expected to tell Parliament on Monday that China has targeted MPs with a series of vicious cyberattacks. China carried out these attacks with the aim of undermining the British government and democracy. The temperature reports. All four lawmakers are active in the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, a group that aims to draw international attention to Beijing's activities. And British intelligence believes this latest attempt by China to interfere in British politics is part of a long-term plan. Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith and former education minister Tim Loughton are among those invited to the briefing. Lord Alton, a member of the House of Lords, and SNP MP Stewart McDonald were also contacted. A last-minute briefing of the 1922 Committee has also been called, at which Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron is expected to answer questions about the security of China and Britain. This seems urgent as the Committee's last meeting before Easter was due to take place last week, under Sunak's leadership. The China update is believed to be linked to a specific taskforce dedicated to monitoring threats to UK elections and British democracy. Tom Tugendhat, Britain's security minister, chairs the group that uses the wisdom of intelligence and security agencies to assess the risks posed by China. A meeting between the two groups took place on Friday, at which even politicians from other Western countries were present. Luke de Pulford, executive director of IPAC, said: About a year ago, the Belgian and French foreign ministries publicly confirmed [Chinese state] Sponsored cyberattacks against our members. “Other countries have done the same in private. Beijing has made no secret of its desire to attack foreign politicians who dare to stand up to them. It comes after an explosive intelligence report last year warned that China was targeting the UK prolifically and aggressively. The House of Commons intelligence and security committee said the government was not equipped to deal with the threats posed by Beijing. He also warned that China had managed to penetrate all sectors of the British economy. The worrying report says the UK intelligence community is “playing catch-up” in responding to threats because it is too focused on the short term. And he warns that China poses an existential threat to liberal democracy, one that could create a “nightmare scenario” in which the nation is poised to exert its influence at every step.

