Narendra Modi: Vote for Modi instead of gifts, says groom's father in wedding card | Hyderabad News







A vote for Narendra Modi will be the best gift you can give, is printed on the invitation card under a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The wedding will take place in Patancheru on April 4. HYDERABAD: The father of one young married man in the Sangareddy district, while inviting his sons marriage , made a request. He asked no gifts be offered at the wedding. But wait. He makes another serious appeal.A vote for Narendra Modi will be the best gift you can give, is printed on the invitation card under a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The wedding will take place in Patancheru on April 4. Nandikanti Narsimlu and his wife Nandikanti Nirmala celebrate the wedding of their only son. This marriage of Sai Kumar with Mahima Rani has now become – as they say – the talk of the town.

Narsimlu, a supplier of wooden materials for building construction, from Arutla village in Kandi mandal, chose to make this unique appeal on the wedding card, as he says, out of respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Although he had performed the weddings of his two daughters earlier, he made no such appeal. My family thought the idea was good and asked me to go ahead with it, Narsimuu told TOI on Saturday while distributing the wedding invitations.

The Nandikanti Vaari Pendlipelupu aroused much interest not only among Narasimlus's circle of friends, but also among those who came to know him.

