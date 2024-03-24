Ganjar, losing Indonesian presidential candidate, calls for new elections





Jakarta, Indonesia

Reuters The legal team of losing Indonesian presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo filed a complaint with the country's Constitutional Court on Saturday, calling for new elections and the disqualification of Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto's winning team. Ganjar, a former Central Java governor backed by the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), received 16 percent of the vote in last month's election, behind Defense Minister Prabowo, who won nearly by 60 percent of the vote, and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, who received 25 percent, according to an official count.

Ganjar Pranowo, presidential candidate of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), accompanied by his running mate Mahfud MD, speaks to reporters after their final election rally in Semarang, Central Java province, Indonesia, February 10, 2024 . PHOTO: Reuters/Willy Kurniawan/Archive photo Prabowo is expected to be inaugurated next October. In a statement, Todung Mulya Lubis, a lawyer from Ganjar's legal team, said Prabowo's disqualification was sought on the grounds that his registration violated legal and ethical provisions and therefore the elections should be restarted . Todung said the election was tainted by nepotism that resulted in “a coordinated abuse of power”, he told reporters after filing the case at the Constitutional Court. A ruling last year by the Constitutional Court to change eligibility rules allowed Gibran Rakabuming Raka, son of incumbent President Joko Widodo (known locally as Jokowi), to become a vice-presidential candidate from Prabowo. Jokowi's brother-in-law was chief judge at the time of the ruling. The legal team of the other losing candidate, Anies Baswedan, also filed a lawsuit, calling on the court on Thursday to order a new election that would exclude Gibran, alleging his last-minute inclusion unfairly influenced the vote. Ganjar's team also complained of a “politicization of welfare,” without elaborating, and alleged abuses in the electoral commission's computer system. Prabowo won thanks to the help of young voters and his promise of continuity. Yusril Mahendra, his campaign lawyer, said the team had more than 30 lawyers ready to face any legal challenge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sightmagazine.com.au/news/losing-indonesian-presidential-candidate-ganjar-calls-for-new-election/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos