Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay congratulates PM Modi on Bhutan visit

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Saturday sent a big thank you “to his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for his visit to Bhutan despite his busy schedule.”

Tobgay said it must have been the 'Modi Ka Guarantee' phenomenon that allowed Prime Minister Modi to keep his promise of the visit, despite his busy schedule and the uncomfortably cold weather.

In a post on Neither his busy schedule nor the bad weather could prevent him from keeping his promise to visit us. It must be the #ModiKaGuarantee phenomenon!”

The Bhutanese Prime Minister's remarks come after Prime Minister Modi concluded his successful two-day visit on Saturday.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi on Friday received Bhutan's highest honor, the Order of Druk Gyalpo. He became the first foreign head of government to receive this honor.

Prime Minister Modi assured the Himalayan nation of India's strong support in its quest for development and agreed to provide 10,000 crores to Bhutan in the next five years.

In a special gesture, King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck along with Prime Minister Tobgay were present at Paro International Airport to greet Prime Minister Modi.

“I am honored by the special gesture of His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, to come to the airport as I am leaving for Delhi,” PM Modi posted on X.

Before returning, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital along with Prime Minister Tobgay.

Tobgay expressed his gratitude to the Indian government for fully funding the construction of the state-of-the-art hospital.

The two leaders agreed that the India-Bhutan energy partnership has the potential to benefit both countries by improving energy security, strengthening their economies, generating employment, increasing export earnings and contributing to the further development of industrial and financial capabilities.

(With contributions from the agency)

Published: Mar 23, 2024, 9:00 PM IST

