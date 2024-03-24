Trump's Big Bond MaturityExBulletin





NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Domenico Montanaro and law professor Kim Wehle about former President Trump being expected to post bail totaling about half a billion dollars.

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

It's Trump Trials time, our weekly look at all the legal cases former President Donald Trump is facing while running for president again. This week we want to take a look at this nearly half-billion dollar bond that comes due Monday for Trump. This sanction stems from the civil fraud trial in New York that concluded last month. This is yet another case where the judge ruled that Trump committed fraud and inflated the value of his assets over the years in order to get better loans for his business.

To understand what's at stake for Trump, I spoke with Domenico Montanaro, NPR's senior political editor and correspondent, as well as Kim Wehle, a law professor at the University of Baltimore. And I started by asking Kim what Trump's options were.

KIM WEHLE: Well, under New York law, Trump must obtain bail in order to avoid having to pay the entire judgment in an appeal. He can appeal, but without a bond or filing of some sort of escrow, he must effectively pay the full amount of the judgment pending resolution of the appeal. So this process is about being able to put everything on hold while he asks the New York Court of Appeal to overturn the underlying judgment.

DETROW: And, Domenico, we had a moment where Trump, the candidate and political figure, was sort of undermining his own legal team, where his lawyers were arguing in a filing that he didn't have the money. He has difficulty finding the bonds. And then he posts on his social media platform: Thanks to my hard work, talent, and luck, I currently have almost $500 million in cash.

MONTANARO: Sometimes it's through hard work, sometimes it's not. But, you know, I mean, the thing is, Trump also has this Truth Social merger and public offering, which he says could be worth like $3, $3.5 billion, which, by the way , is more than all it claims to be. worth it, according to Forbes.

DETROW: Kim, he claims – his team claims they can't come up with the money. They cannot offer the deposit. You know, there's definitely a long history of him not paying people back when they lend him money. So you understand why he might have trouble finding half a billion dollars. But what happens next? Does the state check whether these people are telling the truth about this? Are they considering seizing properties? Like, how does that usually work?

WEHLE: If this were to move forward, you know, Letitia James could, you know, start pushing law enforcement to seize assets. And, you know, it's not my doing. You know, Domenico would know more about this. But politically, it might be a good thing for Trump to have, you know, television footage of James trying to, you know, enforce the judgment with money. I mean, a judgment is just a piece of paper. That's only if someone is willing to pay. So that's basically the step she would take, and given that he has properties all over the world with complex holdings, it could be a mess to untangle.

DETROW: Domenico, do you think that's true?

MONTANARO: I'm not sure. I mean, I think we've talked a lot before about how Trump is viewed very differently among Republicans and among independents in a general election. And, you know, there's an argument to be made, you know, he can continue to say that he can raise money because he can claim to be a victim. And look. It's on TV. They are attacking my property.

At the same time, if it is brought to light, it is filmed, people then renew their interest and ask themselves questions, why is the State of New York, for example, going to try to seize something that resembles Versailles in its Seven Sources. real estate in Westchester County, New York? You know, Democrats could also make a class war argument about how Trump is rightfully getting what he deserves.

You know, people are so grounded. It's like we're fighting some sort of trench warfare in World War I when it comes to opinions about Trump, because, you know, we're going to have a very long general election here, 7 1/2 months before this election. And you're actually talking about moving people to the margins.

DETROW: Yeah. Yeah. And just – we have – a lot of focus on this, these areas in Westchester County. James talked a lot about 40 Wall Street, his property in Lower Manhattan, and other options as well. And just to round it out, I mean, Elise Stefanik, who is a key ally these days of Donald Trump in Congress and someone who appears to be on the short list for vice president, released a statement l Another day saying that the weaponization against Joe Biden's political opponent, President Donald Trump, constitutes an absolutely unprecedented form of election interference. This is fundamentally un-American. It continues.

This is how these possible seizures would be formulated. Did you see anything that happened this week that could fundamentally change either these criminal cases or the presidential election?

WEHLE: Well, we haven't had a chance to talk about Mar-a-Lago. But I… the decisions that are being made there with Judge Aileen Cannon regarding whether the Espionage Act is a legitimate charge, one of the charges in this case…

DETROW: Documents do.

WEHLE: …And the double jeopardy clause, which could end up killing this case, yes.

DETROW: Yeah. Yes, we've been focusing on that lately. We will definitely come back very soon. That's a good point. Lots of questions about what Judge Cannon is doing and what she thinks about this case. Dominique, and you?

MONTANARO: Well, I definitely think that this idea of ​​what's being grabbed, if anything is being grabbed, is the thing that I'm really paying attention to because I think there's something about the imagery of a attorney general who will seize properties, if that is the case, and Trump with his back to the wall. And we know that when Trump's back is against the wall, he's not someone who cowers. This is someone who's kind of fighting back, so…

DETROW: Or plagues.

MONTANARO: That's true. And what does that mean, right? Because politically, it will definitely have many ramifications, like a kind of snowball going downhill. And it will – I'm really looking to see how this ends up playing out and, you know, whether or not there will be a case that starts at the end of April, as we kind of expect.

DETROW: Yeah. This is senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro. Thank you so much.

MONTANARO: Thank you.

DETROW: Also joined by Kim Wehle, constitutional law expert from the University of Baltimore. Thanks, Kim.

WEHLE: Thank you.

