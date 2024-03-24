China's plan to boost growth: a new slogan with familiar ideas

From the top of government, China is heavily promoting a plan to address the country's stagnant economy and offset the damage caused by a decades-long housing bubble.

The program has a new slogan, presented first and foremost by Xi Jinping, the country's top leader, as new quality productive forces.

But it has features that are familiar from the Chinese economic playbook: the idea is to spur innovation and growth through massive investment in manufacturing, particularly in high technology and clean energy, as well as robust spending on research and development. And there have been few concrete provisions on how the government hopes to persuade Chinese households to reverse a prolonged slowdown in spending.

Premier Li Qiang, the country's second-largest leader, outlined the plan on Sunday in a speech to world leaders gathered in Beijing for the annual China Development Forum. We will accelerate the development of new quality productive forces, he declared at the opening ceremony of the forum.