



RICHARD TAYLOR, the father of schoolboy Damilola Taylor murdered in 2000, has died aged 75. Taylor campaigned vigorously against gang violence in London after her son, Damilola, was fatally stabbed in 2000 aged 10 while walking home from the Peckham library. Damilola, who aspired to become a doctor, had left Nigeria a few months earlier with his family. His tragic death, after being hit with a broken bottle, deeply scarred the nation and remains one of London's most high-profile murders. A statement issued on behalf of Taylor's family said: “It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the death of our beloved father, grandfather and uncle, Mr. Richard Adeyemi Taylor OBE, who sadly passed away in early hours of Saturday March 23. at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich, after a long battle with prostate cancer. Taylor and his wife Gloria established the Damilola Taylor Trust in 2001 to honor their son, with the aim of supporting disadvantaged young people. The former Nigerian civil servant dedicated himself to the cause following Damilola's tragic death, campaigning against knife crime and sharing his family's story of pain and loss to raise awareness. In his efforts to keep Damilola's memory alive, Taylor met influential people in political circles, engaging with royalty, prime ministers, high-profile politicians and celebrities such as Rio Ferdinand and John Boyega . The Star Wars actor and his sister were among the last people to see Damilola alive before his tragic death. After three Crown trials, his killers – brothers Ricky and Danny Preddie – were convicted and jailed for eight years in 2006. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed in 2020 to make December 7, Damilola's birthday, an annual Day of Hope to honor and promote the work of the trust. Among those who paid tribute to Richard Taylor was Labor MP for Brent Central, Dawn Butler. Writing about A Metropolitan Police spokesperson paid tribute to Taylor on X. “His work to improve the lives of young people in London in memory of his son Damilola is a fitting tribute and legacy that will continue,” the message said. Former Labor Minister and MP for Camberwell and Peckham Harriet Harman also paid tribute to the respected campaigner. She said he “never stopped fighting for other kids” to have opportunities that her son never had. “He always had such kind words of wisdom for me. I will miss him. May he rest in eternal peace and reunite with Damilola in paradise.

