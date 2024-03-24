World leaders and governments condemn terrorist attack in Russia

New Delhi: World leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have condemned the Moscow terrorist attack that left at least 115 people dead.

Modi said on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday (March 23): We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims.

India stands in solidarity with the government and people of the Russian Federation in this hour of mourning, he added.

He was one of the first world leaders to condemn the attack.

We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the Government and people of the Russian Federation in this hour of mourning. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping strongly condemned the attack and sent his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Xi “stressed that China opposes all forms of terrorism, strongly condemns the terrorist attack, and firmly supports the Russian government's efforts to safeguard its national security and stability,” Chinese state media said.

The White House also offered its condolences to the victims of the “terrible shooting”.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of this terrible shooting,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

“The images are simply horrific and difficult to watch. »

At the same time, the European Union said it was “shocked and dismayed” by the attack on Moscow.

French President Emmanuel Macron “strongly” condemned the attack while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the attack a “heinous act of terrorism” and expressed “full solidarity with those affected and the families of the victims “.

The German Foreign Ministry also offered its condolences and called for an investigation.

Images of the horrific attack on innocent people at Crocus Town Hall, near #Moscow are horrible. History must be investigated promptly. Our most sincere condolences to the families of the victims. German Foreign Office (@GermanyDiplo) March 22, 2024

“The images of the terrible attack on innocent people at Crocus Town Hall near Moscow are horrific. The antecedents must be investigated promptly,” he said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the attack in the strongest possible terms, his spokesperson said.

The Secretary-General extends his sincere condolences to the bereaved families, the people and the Government of the Russian Federation, spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement. DW.

The attack took place at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Moscow on Friday around 8 p.m. local time.

Several armed men burst in and opened fire with automatic weapons.

The Russian Commission of Inquiry said, at the time of publication of this article, that the death toll stood at 133, THENew York Times reported.

The assault left the concert hall engulfed in flames and part of the roof collapsed. It was one of the deadliest incidents in recent Russian history.

Moscow Governor Andrei Vorobyov said rescuers would continue to search through the rubble of the destroyed concert hall in the coming days.

Putin called the attack on a Moscow concert hall a “barbaric terrorist act.”

“I am speaking to you today about this bloody and barbaric terrorist act, whose victims are dozens of innocent and peaceful people,” he said in a televised speech.

He promised that everyone involved in the attack would be punished and announced a day of mourning on Sunday.

Although the Kremlin did not immediately blame anyone for the attack, some senior Russian officials were quick to blame Ukraine, despite a lack of evidence and the Islamic State claiming responsibility.

The Ukrainian government has denied any involvement in the attack.

With contributions SinceDW.