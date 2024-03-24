Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2024 match 5 pitch numbers India TV





Image Source: GUJARAT TITANS/X Shubman Gill at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will open their Indian Premier League 2024 campaign in the crucial fifth match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24. Hardik Pandya will be under scanner for his move to Mumbai Indians after two impressive seasons with the Titans. The star all-rounder also leads the five-time champions ahead of veteran Rohit Sharma. Mumbai are once again facing injury problems in the bowling department, but their batting attack puts them in a strong position for the 2024 edition. Shubman Gill takes the captain's armband for Gujarat as the 2022 winners look forward to a strong start to their campaign this year. Kane Williamson is available to provide leadership experience with Mohammed Shami ruled out due to injury. Gujarat Titans registered a dominant 62-run win over Mumbai in their last encounter of 2023 with Gill smashing 129 runs off just 60 balls to help his team score 233 runs. Gujarat and Mumbai share a head-to-head record in four IPL encounters between the two giants. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Pitch Report Cricket action returns to the Narendra Modi Stadium after some gap and the curator has fixed a new ground for the first match at this venue. The pitch provides a balanced surface for batting and bowling in white-ball cricket. Spinner will likely get some help in the early innings, but fans can expect a high-scoring clash with both teams having big hitters in their ranks. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad T20 Numbers Total T20IMatches: 10 Games won batting first: 6 Matches won bowling first: 4 Average score in first round: 160 Average score in second round: 137 Highest total scored: 234/4 by India against New Zealand Highest score chased: 166/3 by India against England Lowest total recorded: 66/10 by New Zealand against India Lowest Total Defended: 107/7 by West Indian Women vs Indian Women GT vs MI probably playing XIs: Gujarat Titans predicted to play XI:Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (week), Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharshan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson. Mumbai Indians predicted to play XI:Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (week), Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (week), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Ensure, Kwena Maphaka.

