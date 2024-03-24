What if the polls were right?

Called away, our navies melt;

On the dunes and promontories fire flows:

Lo, all our pomp from yesterday

One with Nineveh and Tyre!

Judge of Nations, spare us again,

For fear of forgetting, of forgetting!

As every schoolboy once knew, Rudyard Kipling vsimposed recession in response to Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee, writing and publishing the five stanzas at the end of the celebrations. Going against the general spirit of imperial pomp and splendor, Kipling expressed sadness that the British Empire would one day join its predecessors in the dust. Never again such innocence…

The Conservative victory in 2019 is not a good theme in the face of the fragile greatness of Lord Salisbury's Britain. Writing a poem on this subject would have been a bit weird. But a poop from the Conservative Party which produced a dark work à la Kipling on December 13th, 2019 would seem prophetic. Since the last days of Sunakism, Boris Johnson's triumph looks like a victory from which the conservatives will never recover.

Polls only go one way. Latest YouGovs survey The Conservatives were at just 19 percent, a level only seen at the low point of our long weekend with Trusonomics. Less than half of the voters who gave Boris Johnson a landslide 80-seat victory would now back the Conservatives. Labor is 25 points ahead on 44 per cent, while Reform UK has a record score of 15 per cent.

Plug in the numbers In Electoral calculation gives the Conservatives 40 MPs minus 336 and Labor 519, a majority of 388. With 50 MPs, the Liberal Democrats would become Her Majesty's Opposition, while the Conservatives would sink to third place. Suella Braverman, Oliver Dowden, Penny Mordaunt: all of the hundreds handed in their P45. Will the last Conservative MP to leave turn off the lights?

Such a scenario seems unimaginable. But this only follows the general trend. A recent Ipsos survey The Conservatives were 27 points ahead of Labor, more than double their lead in 1997. The Conservatives have not exceeded 30 percent in more than five months, an unprecedented delay. Keir Starmer often leads by 20 percent or more. If these figures are correct, an erasure is looming. Yes friends: things can only get worse.

The Daily Telegraphs 'mysterious' MRP survey was designed to scare Conservative MPs showing Sunak leading them to a defeat like that of 1997. But it was too nice: a bombing on the scale of John Majors currently seems like a great result. The only comparable result is the defeat of Labor in 1931. Against the National Government, they lost four seats out of five, reduced to only 52.

This result was once considered the most astonishing in the history of the British party system. Don't worry: Sunak could still surpass him. Local elections will show an increasingly common anti-conservative tactical vote. Those Electoral calculation the figures don't take into account whether Labor, Lib Dem or Green voters were holding their noses to support the candidate most likely to bring out the Tories.

In this case, Labor 1931 could turn into Canada 1993. Readers should be familiar now. Crushed on all sides, Kim Campbell's Progressive Conservatives fell from 169 seats to 2, losing 26.98 percent of the vote and falling to fifth place. Campbell lost his seat. No British Prime Minister has done this in an election. Could Sunak go boldly where Arthur Balfour couldn't quite?

Readers may think I have gone crazy. Not only because Conservative votes are generally weighted in Richmond, but also because the idea of ​​a total Tory erasure seems impossible. Are we not the natural party of government – ​​the oldest political party in the world? Love us or hate us, conservatives are supposed to be an integral part of our national furniture, an unspoken cornerstone of our constitution.

That's why most conservatives aren't panicking yet. Jonn Elledge has an excellent summary reasons why. Habits, history, breeding: personal prejudices, institutional incentives and the refusal to believe that the exceptional is possible push us all to refuse to accept the data we have. Starmer surely can't Really win a bigger majority than Tony Blair? The conservatives will not come third.

What if this time was different? Remember 2015. Previously, no one believed the SNP would win all but three Scottish seats, or that the Liberal Democrats would go from 57 to 8. No party has a right to exist. A total defeat for the Conservatives is easy to explain: voters in a worse situation than five years ago, public services in ruins and MPs more interested in chatting than governing.

The argument against a Canada 1993 result is that the Conservatives do not have a geographically concentrated opposition, unlike the Surrey sovereignists, nor a credible challenger to their right. Both sounded the death knell for their Canucks counterparts three decades ago. Unfortunately for CCHQ, both happened: the liberal democrats in the blue walland the Reformation, even without Nigel Farage.

The Yellow Peril is a return to the historical norm. Tactical vote meant the Lib Dems more than doubled their seats in 1997 despite losing votes. By-elections and local elections have confirmed their past and future position as the most obvious recipient of Conservative protest votes. 'Long Swinson' dissipated. On the other hand, the rise of the Reform Party is more recent – ​​and disastrous – for CCHQ.

Despite bled by an interchangeable coterie of golf clubs clinging to a platform completely foreign to most voters the silent majority doesn't care about the WEF or a “vaccine harm investigation.” The reformists' figures now reach the margin of error of conservative action. A Farage return would put them in second place. He organized the Brexit Party first for a month in 2019, long before the Jungle.

Here again, the success of the reforms is not surprising. British politics is becoming more and more European. Until now, we have had the particularity of not having a right-wing populist party in first or second position. Brexit and Brexity Hezza were thought to have sparked this boiling point and won disillusioned, older, working class, non-urban and non-educated voters for the Conservatives. Long live the Vote Leave coalition.

Unsurprisingly, the scale of our failures on immigration, crime and the economy saw these voters abandon the Tories as quickly as they jumped on board. Fourteen wasted years. Like both Matt Goodwin And James Frayne argued, the stage is set for a protest party with a program of radical change. Right-wing voters need a British Donald Trump.

They will be even more desperate after five years of work. Keir Starmer against Ed Davey will not give rise to enlightening FLs. Even with an extraordinary majority, Labor will be encircled by a disastrous legacy and recalcitrant backbenchers, even before a Chinese attack on Taiwan or another potential Covid or Ukraine-like geopolitical crisis collapses the global economy.

Like Stephen Bush highlighted, the fact that Labor went from its worst defeat since 1935 to its biggest ever victory in a single term is a sign of post-Brexit electoral volatility. If the Conservatives had even 150 MPs, a return to government in one or two terms would not be impossible with talented leadership, coherent discourse and a disciplined party.

But in a 1931 Labor scenario, such a return would be impossible. An open war would break out between the few remaining deputies, with the left and the right blaming each other for the disappearance of the party. In the middle of calls has unite the right with a Reform Party that might have won more votes but few seats, a split would seem inevitable. Donors and media allies would desert. Paul Marshall would like his money back.

As part of a Canada 1993 outcome, all of this would be accelerated. Every facet of politics based on the assumption that there would always be a conservative party – CCHQ, Tufton Street and the wider right-wing entertainment industry would go into a collective nervous breakdown. Dominic Cummings and Nigel Farage would applaud. But millions of Tory MPs and voters would be utterly dismayed.

This is the worst case scenario. Having a personal and professional interest in the continued existence of conservatives, I find it difficult to write this. But readers should be under no illusion: We conservatives are facing an extinction-style event. I go from Kipling to Sting: “Hey, mighty Brontosaurus/Don’t you have a lesson to teach us?/You thought your reign would last forever/There were no lessons in your past.”