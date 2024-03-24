Xi Jinping expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin after Moscow attack





Videos: Attack on shopping center leaves more than 60 dead and more than 145 injured near Moscow; a fire destroys part of the building

Attack on shopping center leaves more than 60 dead and more than 145 injured near Moscow; a fire destroys part of the building Video: In new drone attack, oil refinery in Russia burns down Xi Jinping said “China opposes terrorism in all its forms, strongly condemns the terrorist attack, and firmly supports the Russian government's efforts to maintain security and stability” in the country, as reported by l Chinese state news agency. The shootings were reported shortly before the band Piknik was scheduled to perform at a theater in the mall. The fire was started by the shooters who set fire to the chairs and the flames quickly spread throughout the auditorium and into the building. In addition to the show, there was a dance competition for children, and witnesses reported great confusion from the first shots. A security guard says the men started shooting at the entrance to the mall and then headed toward the concert hall. The fire consumed an area of ​​up to three thousand square meters and part of the ceiling collapsed. Around a hundred people were trapped in an area blocked by flames and were being rescued from the terrace. At least two large explosions were heard, but it was unclear whether they were caused by explosives or mall equipment, such as gas cylinders. There are 115 people hospitalized, including five children. Detail of a fire in a shopping center in Krasnogorsk, a suburb of Moscow Photo: AFP According to the governor of the capital, the flames have already been brought under control. Around a hundred people were rescued from the complex's terrace, using ladders and helicopters. The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the attack, but government officials also point the finger at Ukraine, which denies it.

