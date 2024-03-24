Trump claims he has nearly $500 million in cash after lawyers say he can't post bail





Related: Trump lawyer Alina Habba doesn't rule out seeking $464 million in bonds from wealthy Russian or Saudi donors.

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive U.S. coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox. Receive our free Inside Washington email

Days before the deadline to block enforcement of a $454 million judgment against him, Donald Trump says he has nearly $500 million in cash, despite his own lawyers telling a court caller from New York that he couldn't find the money.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly claimed that he is worth several billion dollars, with much of that value tied to the Trump Organization and its marquee real estate holdings.

Ahead of Monday's deadline to post a mammoth appeal bond aimed at stopping the state from enforcing a nearly half-billion-dollar judgment, the former president said in an all-caps post on his Truth Social that he had earned almost $500 million through his hard work, talent and luck.

This substantial sum was intended for his presidential campaign, he said Friday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James prepares to seize Mr Trump's assets if he is unable to post $464 million bail at his Manhattan fraud trial by deadline this Monday.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's Truth Social platform, launched in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack, is heading to Wall Street as shareholders of his social media platform voted to take the company public. 'business.

Key PointsShow Latest Update 1711259100Trump begs fans to pay his $464 million bail

Donald Trump sent a panicked fundraising message to his supporters, begging them to help pay his mounting legal bills.

KEEP YOUR DIRTY HANDS AWAY FROM THE TRUMP TOWER! ” reads the text, linking to an accompanying note that states: Crazy Radical Democrat AG Letitia James wants to SEIZE my properties in New York. THIS INCLUDES THE ICONIC TRUMP TOWER!

He continues: The Democrats think this will intimidate me. They think that if they take my money to suppress my campaign, I will give up! Here's one thing they don't know: WE WILL NEVER give up on each other!

Joe SommerladMarch 24, 2024 05:45

1711251953Voice: Trump once again puts Republicans in a bind on abortion

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump indicated in an interview with WABC that he might support a 15-week abortion ban. Trump said restricting abortion after 15 weeks seems to be a number people agree on.

Over the past month, Republicans have scrambled to craft a message that they support IVF after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are legally protected children. Of course, this couldn't have come at a worse time, since Republicans are already trying to distance themselves from the Dobbs v. Jackson decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Democrats are hoping to punch Republicans over the head on the issue after scoring significant victories in efforts to codify abortion rights in swing states like Michigan. Similarly, Republican states like Ohio and Democrats avoided a cataclysmic midterm election in 2022 due to anger over the end of Roe.

But the former president finds himself in a bind now that he is the presumptive Republican nominee for president.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 24, 2024 03:45

1711244753Trump PAC spent $230,000/day on legal fees in February

Donald Trump's legal spending exceeds funds allocated to one of his main political action committees, underscoring the strain of his numerous court battles, trials and criminal charges during his presidential campaign.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 24, 2024 01:45

1711237553The return of the MAGA warriors

Although Donald Trump now finds himself the presumptive Republican presidential nominee after going through the primary season leaving his rivals behind, virtually starting in the Iowa caucus, he will not officially become his party's challenger to Joe Biden until his coronation takes place in the National Assembly. convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in mid-July.

With four criminal indictments and 88 criminal charges facing him (three were recently dismissed in Georgia) and his campaign burning through legal fees, the 77-year-old still has a very long road ahead as he navigates the road of the return to White. House and there will certainly be many more twists and turns to come.

As his campaign gathers pace, the 45th president appears interested in revising his list of advisers in hopes of reclaiming his former glories.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 23, 2024 11:45 p.m.

1711230353New transcript shows Trump threatened Pence in phone call before Jan. 6 riots.

A White House valet who was with former President Donald Trump the day Congress certified his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden told the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 that Mr. Trump had threatened the future political viability of then-Vice President Mike Pence in a phone call just before Mr. Pence was scheduled to preside over a joint session of Congress to count electoral college ballots.

According to a transcript of the interview with the anonymous White House valet, the valet heard Mr. Trump say to Mr. Pence: Mike, it's a political career-killer if you do that, because the two men were speaking at phone while Mr. Trump was in the Oval Office. .

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 23, 2024 9:45 p.m.

1711226753NYAG takes first steps to seize Donald Trump's assets in New York

Earlier this month, his office took the first step in this direction.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 23, 2024 8:45 p.m.

1711225039Watch: Fani Willis says she doesn't feel the Fulton County case has been slowed down

Here's the latest on the sprawling Fulton Country racketeering case against Donald Trump and his co-defendants, courtesy of Joe Sommerlad, following attempts to oust DA Fani Willis from prosecuting the case.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 23, 2024 8:17 p.m.

1711223153 Were you better 4 years ago?

March 2020 was not a good month for anyone…

The Biden campaign seems to have a clearer memory of it than former President Donald Trump.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 23, 2024 7:45 p.m.

1711219553Trump Tower could be seized: what do New Yorkers think?

As Donald Trump appears increasingly unlikely to secure bail to satisfy his $464 million civil fraud judgment, New York Attorney General Letitia James has not hesitated to seize assets. His New York namesake, the Trump Tower, is one of the pieces of his real estate empire in the crosshairs. The former president has made it clear he doesn't want his building seized, and a fundraising message to his supporters read: KEEP YOUR FILTHY HANDS AWAY FROM THE TRUMP TOWER! But what do New Yorkers think of the suggestion that the attorney general could seize their assets? The Independent finds out.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 23, 2024 6:45 p.m.

1711217006Watch: Stormy Daniels says she'll relish the day she gets to face Trump in court

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 23, 2024 6:03 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-truth-social-legal-bills-latest-b2517712.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos