New bridge eliminates traffic jams, Harisson hopes Pontianak-Singkawang toll road will be realized soon





President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo (Jokowi) formalizes the duplicate Kapuas Bridge 1 in Pontianak City, West Kalimantan (Kalbar), Thursday (3/21).

It is hoped that the 430-meter-long bridge will reduce traffic jams connecting the northern, eastern and central areas of Pontianak city. Acting Governor (Pj) of West Kalimantan, Harrison who accompanied President Jokowi expressed hope that the benefits of the Kapuas 1 Double Bridge would be truly felt by the general public, especially the residents of Pontianak City.

“After being inaugurated, the Kapuas 1 double bridge can be immediately used by the community, so it is hoped that it can reduce traffic jams in this area, which often occur,” he said.

For the next step, Harrison hopes that in 2025 the central government can also launch a project to widen the road connected to the bridge.

The road in question runs from Jalan Sultan Hamid II towards Jalan Gusti Situt Mahmud, in accordance with existing traffic management. Currently, this road is still experiencing what is called a narrowing bottle neck (bottle neck). Also read: Twin Kapuas 1 Bridge inaugurated, West Kalimantan Acting Governor hopes the center will immediately construct the Pontianak-Kijing toll road In addition, in the future, Harisson also hopes that the central government can start the construction of the Pontianak-Singkawang toll road. Especially for the first stage, the Pontianak-Kijing Harbor road, Mempawah Regency which is currently in the auction phase to be carried out feasibility study (feasibility study), as well as the environmental impact analysis (amdal). According to him, as the provincial capital, Pontianak must be able to respond to future challenges, especially regarding the smooth flow of traffic to and from the city. “I hope that the construction (of the toll road) can be carried out soon by the central government. “All this comes against the backdrop of optimizing the existence of Kijing Port, which of course will have an impact on the economic growth of West Kalimantan,” he hoped. In his speech during the inauguration of the duplication of the Kapuas 1 Bridge, President Jokowi also expressed his hope that the existence of this bridge could improve regional connectivity between the center of Pontianak City and the regions of East and North of Pontianak. “The bridge, 430 meters long and eight meters wide, was built with a budget of IDR 275 billion. “This will improve regional connectivity between Pontianak City Center and Pontianak East District,” he said.

