The country gained its independence for democracy: Gohar





ISLAMABAD:

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday said the country's founding fathers struggled to break the chains of British subjugation to ensure independence and create a truly democratic state.

“If Pakistan wants to become a truly democratic country, then the rule of law and the Constitution must become mandatory,” he added while addressing the PTI convention organized at the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad on the occasion of Pakistan Day celebrated on March 23.

The PTI stalwart stressed the need for an independent judiciary and a strong parliament for the progress of Pakistan.

“We want the rule of law in this country,” he continued.

Gohar said that whenever he met PTI founder president and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in jail, he always asked him to give party tickets to his loyal activists.

“He [Imran] said a PTI activist should be the party president.

The PTI leader noted that the nations that became independent after Pakistan had progressed more than the country.

“We want to make this country the Pakistan imagined by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. »

Gohar said those without public office had no right to rule the country.

He added that the PTI founder president would soon be released from prison and make Pakistan a truly independent country.

He urged the Supreme Court to advise the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to make Senate votes verifiable so that horse-trading could stop and ensure transparency in the voting process of the upper house of Parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI MP and former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser regretted that this is not the Pakistan for which their forefathers had made unparalleled sacrifices, as the Constitution of country was practically suspended and there was no rule of law.

He added that the PTI and its founding president were striving to make Pakistan a truly independent country, where the rule of law prevails and no one can be subjected to oppression or repression.

Qaiser went on to say that Punjab was virtually converted into a police state, where even public rallies and gatherings were not allowed.

“You [the ruling alliance] insulted the mandate of our people. Remember, we will not let you rest in peace until we recover the stolen warrant,” he promised.

“I will request my party leadership to hold by-elections and immediately announce the schedule of public rallies in Punjab.”

PTI Senator Walid Iqbal said he joined the PTI because Imran was an incorruptible and uncompromising leader.

He further highlighted that the Quaid-e-Azam was a great advocate of women's political participation. He added that Imran fulfilled this dream by demonstrating his concrete participation in the February 8 general elections.

PTI MP Shehryar Afridi said Imran was the “chosen one”, who would not compromise under any circumstances despite all the difficulties endured.

“Let us come together and unite to prove to the whole world that Pakistan is a reality and Imran Khan is a reality and Imran Khan and Pakistan are one body and one soul.”

Party leader Ali Muhammad Khan said the country's resolution meant “freedom”, but he raised the question of whether or not they deserved to celebrate Pakistan Day while their leaders and women were languishing in prisons.

PTI leader Seemabia Tahir maintained that Imran was in jail but was not ready to compromise on true independence as he was not seeking an NRO and stood like a rock on his principled stand aimed at making Pakistan a truly independent state.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed demanded that their first demand be to release Imran, his wife Bushra Bibi, and party leaders, including women and activists, imprisoned “illegally” in various prisons because the nation delivered his verdict in favor of his party despite all opposition. circumstances.

In a special message from Adiala Prison, Imran extended his congratulations to the nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day, highlighting the importance of March 23 as a pivotal moment in the country's history.

He emphasized that the commemoration of this day demonstrates the nation's commitment to the vision of Pakistan and the creation of an Islamic welfare state.

The PTI founding president highlighted the aspiration of the country's founders to establish a state based on the principles of rule of law, equality, justice and democratic values ​​for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

“On the occasion of Pakistan Day, we reaffirm our commitment to move Pakistan towards becoming a democratic state guided by constitutional principles, welfare and development, in line with the visions and directives of the founders of our nation.”

