'We should call Narendra Modi 'Prime Minister of 28 countries': Udhayanidhi Stalin on unequal allocation of funds





Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin slammed the BJP-led Centre, alleging unequal allocation of funds. He claimed that Tamil Nadu received only 28 paise for every rupee paid in taxes, while BJP-ruled states received more funds. Udhayanidhi Stalin, addressing rallies in Ramanathapuram and Theni, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that he be called the '28 paisa Prime Minister' over unequal allocation of funds to Tamil Nadu .

Stalin persisted in criticizing the BJP-led Centre, alleging that it had introduced the National Education Policy (NEP) to harm the prospects of Tamil Nadu's children. He accused the Center of discriminating against Tamil Nadu by withholding funds, development projects and imposing a ban on NEET exams in the state. As a symbolic gesture, he displayed a brick representing the stalled 'AIIMS Madurai' project, highlighting its lack of progress beyond the foundation-laying phase. Stalin further criticized the Prime Minister, alleging that he visited Tamil Nadu only during election periods. Tamil Nadu, with 39 Lok Sabha seats, is expected to vote in a single phase on April 19, with counting of votes set for June 4. Earlier, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said his government had filed a petition in the Supreme Court asking the Center to expeditiously release National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) grants to the state. The move comes as Karnataka faces drought-like conditions. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the central government has cleared all outstanding balances owed to Karnataka. The minister highlighted that fiscal devolution increased by 258 percent between 2014 and 2024, 3.5 times more than during the 10 years of UPA rule. #WATCH | Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “…Every penny owed by the central government to Karnataka is given and delivered to the state government on time…Fiscal decentralization has increased by 258% between 2014 and 2024, which is 3.5 times more compared to pic.twitter.com/Qe1tIl5j5q ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024 Every penny owed by the central government to Karnataka is being remitted to the state government on time, the minister added. She further mentioned that grants to states increased by 273 per cent, which was 3.7 times more than during the tenure of the UPA government. During the period 2004-2014, the annual funds distributed to Karnataka under tax devolution stood at Rs 81,795 crore. Between 2014 and 2024, the tax devolution paid to the state stands at nearly Rs 2.93 lakh crore, Sitharaman said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/india/story/we-should-call-narendra-modi-28-paisa-pm-udhayanidhi-stalin-on-unequal-fund-allocation-422719-2024-03-24 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos