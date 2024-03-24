Forget Kemi and Penny, only Boris can save us now! Said Peter Bone

Can I first declare my interest, I'm a Boris man! Upon his election as leader, I helped create and run the Back Boris Tour.

Boris was a great Prime Minister. He fixed a broken Parliament, delivered Brexit, struck a quota-free, tariff-free free trade deal with the EU, got across the country through Covid, successfully delivered the first vaccine to Europe protecting billions of people around the world, led Europe to support Ukraine after the barbarian invasion of Russia.

A very good result for any PM!

However, Rishi is now the Prime Minister and he is pursuing good conservative policies. Twice in recent months he has delivered massive tax cuts to working families. The economy is growing. Unemployment is at a record high. Inflation has been reduced.

There is massive investment in the NHS, such as the building of a new general hospital near me. Waiting times are decreasing. Legal immigration is declining. More importantly, the Rwandan policy will become law next month. Illegal migrants crossing the Channel in small boats will end up in Rwanda, not the UK.

I've worked with Penny Mordaunt and I know she's very impressive. Kemi Badenoch is candid and very knowledgeable. Likewise, other outstanding ministers are waiting in the wings, but there should be only one reason to change leaders at this time: a change of policy and direction.

Rishi cuts taxes, grows the economy, cuts inflation, improves the NHS, cuts legal immigration and is set to stop small boat crossings. Which of these conservative policies would a new leader change? I wouldn't suggest any.

Yet we have a polling rate of just over 20 percent. It's not our policies that are holding us back, but our inability to promote them, create a vision and get the public to listen to us again. This creates a vacuum into which the reformists have entered. They are now in the polls at around 13 percent, overtaking the Liberal Democrats.

We need someone who can explain to the country the great work our Prime Minister is doing. Someone who is able to stand out from all the noise and be heard. Someone who can win where others can't.

There is only one conservative with the charisma, intelligence and eloquence to pass our policies. Just one man can walk down the road and cars will stop and people will come out to see him. Just one man capable of defeating Labor in their strongholds. This person is Boris.

Now, with Rishi as Prime Minister developing and implementing Conservative policies and David Cameron asserting British values ​​abroad, Boris could travel the country and explain his vision, whether on television, to a wide audience or in speaking to people in market places.

With Rishi at the top, Dave to his left and Boris to his right, what an unstoppable trio that could make.

I believe the opinion polls would start to move and Labor would start to panic. The only thing they fear is Boris's return. No one could be sure what effect this would have on the general election.

After all, politics is the science of the unpredictable.