Three simultaneous agreements between Singapore and Indonesia | Daily Express Malaysia





Three simultaneous agreements between Singapore and Indonesia Published on: Sunday March 24, 2024 By: Bernama Text size:

















Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the 6th Singapore-Indonesian Leaders' Retreat on March 16, 2023. JAKARTA: Indonesia and Singapore simultaneously implemented three agreements, namely the Flight Information Region (FIR) Realignment, the Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) and the March 21 Extradition Treaty . According to the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these agreements are crucial to strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries in each respective area of ​​security cooperation and effective airspace navigation services, defense cooperation and law enforcement through extradition. ADVERTISEMENT The ministry, in a statement, said Indonesia has completed its internal processes for FIR through Presidential Regulation No. 109 of 2022, DCA through Law No. 3 of 2023 and extradition under Act No. 5 of 2023. the two countries signed the DCA on April 27, 2007 in Bali, while the FIR and extradition agreements were signed during the leaders' retreat in Bintan, Riau Islands on 25 January 2022. The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, in a separate statement, highlighted the transfer of civil aviation management in the Riau Islands Province and the Natuna airspace to the Indonesian FIR from the jurisdiction of Singapore. The minister noted that representatives of the Indonesian air traffic authorities are stationed at Changi to monitor aircraft flying to and from Singapore, to protect Indonesian airspace. ADVERTISEMENT After the agreement comes into force, the Ministry of Transportation will regulate air service fees to strengthen Indonesia's aviation industry and attract investment in civil aviation, he added. In the extradition deal, Luhut highlighted its importance in pursuing fugitives fleeing to Singapore through coordination between authorities, including the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). ADVERTISEMENT On defense cooperation, he expressed optimism about the framework promoting military collaboration between Indonesia and Singapore, covering eight areas of cooperation. Luhut, alongside Singapore Chief Minister Teo Chee Hean, worked together to uphold cooperation agreements between the two countries, following the directives of President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong after the leaders' retreat in Bintan . Stay informed by following the Daily Express Telegram channel. Daily Express Malaysia * Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss. * Do you have access to the Daily Express e-newspaper and exclusive online news? Check subscription plans available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyexpress.com.my/news/231194/three-simultaneous-deals-between-singapore-indonesia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos