Why Donald Lus Pak's Testimony at US Congressional Hearing Matters





One of the most interesting and debated testimonies in Congress in recent years is surely that of Donald Lu, Deputy Secretary of State at the State Department. This didn't just happen on social media, but also in the House itself. The president commented on the number of members of Congress present at the hearing, when there were clearly a large number of Pakistanis in the audience.

It's not just that Donald Lu was the accused in the conspiracy theory started by Imran Khan, which involved targeting Khan, allegedly because he decided to travel to Moscow. The fact is that the hearing is taking place right after one of the most selective elections Pakistan has ever seen. It had some unusual characteristics to say the least.

Preparing for testimony

This was an important testimony for the current government in Islamabad and for the Pakistani army, and they were each preparing for it in their own way.

A few days earlier, a ministerial committee responsible for energy had authorized the construction of a section of pipeline intended to be connected to the Iranian pipeline (already built), which had been under construction since 2013 but blocked due to American sanctions. According to Lu's testimony, Pakistan has not requested a waiver, and there is no indication it has the money for one, but the move still alarmed members of Congress and led to a directive to engage Pakistan on the issue.

Second, days earlier, airstrikes had been carried out against Afghanistan's border areas in response to an alleged attack on its own soldiers. Pakistani officials have publicly spoken of attacks on terrorist havens in Afghanistan, which is as ironic as it sounds, given that the United States has identified at least 12 designated terrorist groups operating in Pakistan.

But this strike has become an addition to the “Pakistan in danger” narrative. A number of Imran Khan's supporters were also active, booing and calling Donald Lu a liar repeatedly, until they were thrown out of the House. In other words, this was domestic politics taking place on American soil.

Lu’s testimony

Donald Lus' testimony was a model of bureaucratic prudence. He fully congratulated the people of Pakistan, but condemned attacks in the run-up to the elections, restrictions on the internet and the fact that a well-known watchdog was denied access to half of the constituencies.

In other pointed questions from the House, the official categorically denied any attempt to influence the elections (read, the US did not threaten Pakistan's ambassador to impeach Imran Khan or otherwise as alleged), to screams of liar of liar from the audience (which were greeted online with immense pride).

Most shocking was Donald Lu's statement that he had received death threats over the allegation. In response to a question about how the State Department viewed relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the official simply responded tersely and suspiciously.

Nothing attacks Donald Lu, but it is clear that the Department also wants Pakistan to be involved in shaping Taliban policy. The gist of his testimony was that although aid to Pakistan (which had fallen) would continue, no strengthening of defense ties was envisaged, that some security forces were not eligible for aid at all. aid and private sector investment would require large-scale reforms. and a functioning economy. In short, no large-scale investment is envisaged. The state does not have much opinion on the future of Pakistan.

Members of Congress and their agendas

American lawmakers have become much smarter and more aware of Pakistan's realities. Rep. Philips (Minnesota), for example, not only highlighted election fraud and interference, the expulsion of millions of Afghans, and questioned Pakistan's economic stability, but he also unwittingly fell into the trap by referring to the airstrike and emphasizing the common interest. to work with Pakistan, particularly after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In other words, the United States should still rely on the ISI for intelligence purposes. At the opposite end of the spectrum was Rep. McCaul of Texas, who highlighted Pakistan's mitigating effect on the dangerous situation in Afghanistan when U.S. forces left the country. It smacked of total ignorance, obfuscation, or both.

Few can forget the moment of victory of former ISI general Faiz Hameed, sipping tea in a Kabul hotel as the Taliban seized power. The congressman had clearly been well informed, observing that Pakistan was ground zero for China's Belt and Road Initiative, implying that it was in the U.S. interest to engage with Pakistan.

Most shocking of all was the intervention of Rep. Dean Philips, who questioned Lu completely out of context, as he himself admitted, about the State Department's response to allegations that India planned to assassinate a Sikh American (Gurpatwant Singh Pannun). Rep. McCormick in turn chose to call on India and Pakistan for transparency and democracy, but had no qualms in calling for vocal Pakistanis (Imran supporters) to be removed.

Predictably, another member of Congress also brought up the Iran-Pakistan pipeline, which Lu seemed to rule out building the pipeline, given not only the lack of international funding, but also the fact that the Department of The State had also expressed its “reservations” on the project. Clearly, the state has mastered Pakistan's political pranks.

The crux of the questions was the forceful intervention of Representative Brad Sherman (who knows Pakistan), who wanted to know what the United States intended to do to free Dr. Afridi, the man who identified Ben Ladenout of Pakistan, or even to get American citizens out of Pakistan who are not allowed to leave, even if top generals were allowed to go to Washington. Lu had no answer.

The sum. The hearing showed the impact of an active and growing Pakistani diaspora, numbering around 5,54,000 and the second largest, most of whom were born in the United States and want a credible democracy. This is exactly as it should be, with a previous letter from 31 members of Congress urging President Joe Biden not to recognize Pakistan's new government and to call for an investigation.

As Lu pointed out, the United States does not have such a recognition policy. He can only choose to engage or not to engage. Clearly, the trend is leaning toward the latter, especially since the United States still wants to get involved due to terrorism in Afghanistan.

In other words, much like a cat, Islamabad will always land on its feet, using its terrorist status, insolvency, Chinese debt and economic decline for its own ends and advocating for a greater role for the United States. . Maybe it's not that simple.

The US government has become much smarter and is in no mood to support the hand of state held by Beijing. For India, raising the Panun issue, completely out of context, is a worrying indication that parts of the Congress still seem to favor the hyphenation, which Delhi has managed to remove. Clearly, there is still work to be done in this area.

Meanwhile, the very real concerns of the House as to why Pakistani generals are being issued visas while their own citizens are on an exit control list need to be expressed in the Indian context.

Delhi has repeatedly demanded that Pakistani generals involved in terrorism be put on a global blacklist. It's about time Congress took care of this and denied visas to generals who like to stroll down Fifth Avenue with their families or invest their funds in food chains in the United States. For a country that denied a visa to a sitting Indian minister on baseless grounds, this is surely a minuscule step.

The writer is a distinguished fellow of the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, New Delhi. She tweets @kartha_tara. The opinions expressed in the article above are personal and solely those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Firstpost.

