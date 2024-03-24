For the good of the nation, the “Anti-Jokowi National Front” is very important









This call was made by the director of the Movement for Change, Muslim Arbi, in the face of the wave of people calling for the removal of Jokowi from his presidential post. “Activists, academics and civil society must immediately form an 'Anti-Jokowi National Front,' to fight against Jokowi's deviant actions so far,” Muslim said. RMOL political press agency, Sunday (24/3).





He believes that Jokowi has undermined democracy with increasingly widespread corruption, collusion and nepotism (KKN). He is even seen as a character who does not want to hear the voice of the people and feels very self-righteous. “Jokowi broke the law and violated his oath of office. He even placed himself above the law. This is his behavior as a king, all his wishes must be followed, otherwise they will be crushed,” he said. -he emphasized. The “Anti-Jokowi National Front”, Muslim said, also aims to educate Jokowi to respect the ethics and human rights (HAM) of the Indonesian people, disliking broken promises, cheating and lying. “It is not easy to intervene in their political interests, and especially so that the police no longer intervene in the name of their political interests and their power. And no longer intervene in the future government” , Muslim said. This row, Muslim said, could also remind Jokowi that his term will end on October 20, 2024. This means he will have less than 7 months in power. “In order to maintain his name and authority, Jokowi must resign, or the anti-Jokowi National Front asks him to resign in good conscience, like Pak Harto, choosing to resign for the good of the nation and the state,” he said. concluded Muslim. Find hot and trusted news from RMOL political news agency at Google News.

