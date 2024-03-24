Politics
Thanks, guys, for trying to reform the Garrick from the inside out. Were OK without | Catherine Bennett
Hhow do they take it at Garrick? Does tradition still remain silent in the face of the revelations about its membership made by my Guardian colleague Amelia Gentleman, which led to the departure of leaders from MI6 and the civil service, followed by demands for dozens of lawyers, judges and cultural names to do the same?
While a haughty resistance to reform is practically written into the club's constitution, this is perhaps the first time Garrick has been confirmed as being above all ridiculous. Until last week he could hope, benefiting from general ignorance, to be taken by strangers in his own estimation, as a gracious and discriminating space, strictly inaccessible to the boring types accommodated in the lower clubs. Membership advertising changed all that. It is one thing for Garricks traditionalists (whenever convenience demands denying its unique status) to assert, however ridiculously, the harmlessness of their single-sex association. It's another thing to see it appear, courtesy of the Guardian history, as essentially a guild, with a generous contingent of throwers, to borrow from Boris Johnson. Some nights the average local sound must sound like the Algonquin.
People may have heard that it was at the Garrick that former member Boris Johnson was said to have joked (as a guest) about his new wife and buyer's remorse. But not that, alongside his father, Stanley Johnson, members include Crispin Odey, Kwasi Kwarteng, Jonathan Sumption, Oliver Dowden, Paul Dacre, Simon Case and Michael Gove. Basically the kind of big names you should avoid joining a club. Among the most valuable objections to Guardian report, an anonymous member explained in the Email why the delinquents wouldn't like the Garrick: simply jealousy.
Certainly it would be difficult for most civilians to have access, in a comparably upscale venue, to a well-known wife beater, to a disgraced chancellor, to the judge who told a woman that her stage four cancer made his life less valuable, to a number of others. unapologetic Brexiters, a hedge fund manager currently facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, and a civil servant who perhaps knew that a BBC president-designate had helped arrange a loan for his patron. The members also include, in keeping with tradition, eminent actors, writers and musicians: do they compensate for a possible proximity to Jacob Rees-Mogg? If you stood between him and, say, Odey, under conditions of obligatory friction, wouldn't you wonder whether, even if you joined only to reform the place from within, that price was too high to pay? Is it still OK for a secret feminist to join the Taliban? A great subject for the BBC Moral mazeif it was not presented by Michael Buerk, proud member of Garrick.
Until last week, Sir Richard Moore, head of MI6, and Simon Case, cabinet secretary and head of the civil service, could not resist combining their leadership on diversity with participation , essentially, to a bank with privileges excluding women (or as the protesting lawyers put it in a letter to Guardian, symbol of a well-established anti-woman tradition). Even David Cameron, as he reinvented himself as a modern, withdrew from the Whites, another all-male club.
The fact that neither Moore nor Case, one of them actually a spy, seemed to have ever anticipated being raised by their club membership may or may not be an insight into the Garricks' rigorous selection process; This should certainly encourage women who fear that leadership of these key bodies is reserved for exceptional talent. It took Moore a day to realize that he had just destroyed his own assiduously cultivated record of signaling diversity, one featuring statements such as, What I want is for my service to better represent the country we serve. Technically, I guess my department doesn't mean me.
The beauty of Case's resignation lay not so much in its contradictions, its inclusiveness having been displayed with less zeal, but in its demonstration before the liaison committee questioning with some insulting bullshit about changing the Garrick of inside what exactly this club gains by reflecting the structures from which women have been systematically excluded. Or would this absurd 45-year-old, famous for never quitting, have been seen as an ornament to what the club likes to describe as an invigorating man, Lively atmosphere, if he had not endeared himself to conservative prime ministers and the royal family? Apologies, of course, if in his next appearance at the Covid inquiry we discover that Case worked doggedly to undermine Number 10's sexism from within, even when he was ostensibly collaborating with Dominic Cummings and Johnson at the time of this bastard.
That the arguments in favor of a mixed Garrick Club are likely to be, in fact, inevitably the case, by Boris Johnson, in its push for the status quo presented as threatening the existence of non-comparable women's spaces, is one reason why its critics might be more likely, these days, to suggest that compromised professionals leave the club , rather than admitting women. But even if advocating for women's membership was not portrayed, as is usually the case, as incompatible with the desire for single-sex toilets, as if these places were also historical sites providing access to the power, with the king, a library and occasional glimpses of Brian Cox, the members the details and their fallout now expose the Garrick, in its unreconstructed form, as a potentially career-damaging embarrassment.
Overrun by gargoyles and lawyers, the club seems stuck, in the same way that decades ago were declining but misogynistic men's colleges, with the added difficulty that, for nervous members, the reputational risk of membership may now be too high. They may of course hope to conceal their affiliation, as another leak is unlikely. What if Simon Case and Richard Moore, the undercover feminists, were telling the truth? Regardless, other members of public life concerned about diversity may want to find a more plausible explanation before the next election.
Or it might just be worth admitting that at this point the Garrick Club needs women more than it needs them.
Catherine Bennett is a columnist at the Observer
-
Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 250 words to be considered for publication, email it to [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/mar/24/thanks-chaps-for-trying-to-reform-garrick-club-from-within-we-are-fine-without
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bhutan King thanks PM Modi for visiting Firstpost
- Thanks, guys, for trying to reform the Garrick from the inside out. Were OK without | Catherine Bennett
- Palm Beach Daily News Social Calendar for March 24, 2024
- The dress rehearsal for the landing at Studland took place 80 years ago
- An Even Better Way to Play on a Potential Small-Cap Stock Breakout, Charts Show
- A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits the east coast of Indonesia – News
- Rebel Wilson claims Hollywood star 'threatened' her for exposing him in tell-all memoir
- Cowboy tennis beats Texas Tech 4-1
- Moscow concert attack: Russia links arms with Ukraine
- For the good of the nation, the “Anti-Jokowi National Front” is very important
- Britain shocked by Kate, Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis announcement
- ZEROBASEONE's Japanese debut single tops Oricon's daily singles chart for four consecutive days | K-pop movie news