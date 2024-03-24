Thanks, guys, for trying to reform the Garrick from the inside out. Were OK without | Catherine Bennett

Hhow do they take it at Garrick? Does tradition still remain silent in the face of the revelations about its membership made by my Guardian colleague Amelia Gentleman, which led to the departure of leaders from MI6 and the civil service, followed by demands for dozens of lawyers, judges and cultural names to do the same?

While a haughty resistance to reform is practically written into the club's constitution, this is perhaps the first time Garrick has been confirmed as being above all ridiculous. Until last week he could hope, benefiting from general ignorance, to be taken by strangers in his own estimation, as a gracious and discriminating space, strictly inaccessible to the boring types accommodated in the lower clubs. Membership advertising changed all that. It is one thing for Garricks traditionalists (whenever convenience demands denying its unique status) to assert, however ridiculously, the harmlessness of their single-sex association. It's another thing to see it appear, courtesy of the Guardian history, as essentially a guild, with a generous contingent of throwers, to borrow from Boris Johnson. Some nights the average local sound must sound like the Algonquin.

People may have heard that it was at the Garrick that former member Boris Johnson was said to have joked (as a guest) about his new wife and buyer's remorse. But not that, alongside his father, Stanley Johnson, members include Crispin Odey, Kwasi Kwarteng, Jonathan Sumption, Oliver Dowden, Paul Dacre, Simon Case and Michael Gove. Basically the kind of big names you should avoid joining a club. Among the most valuable objections to Guardian report, an anonymous member explained in the Email why the delinquents wouldn't like the Garrick: simply jealousy.

Membership details now expose the Garrick, in its unreconstructed form, as a potentially career-damaging embarrassment.

Certainly it would be difficult for most civilians to have access, in a comparably upscale venue, to a well-known wife beater, to a disgraced chancellor, to the judge who told a woman that her stage four cancer made his life less valuable, to a number of others. unapologetic Brexiters, a hedge fund manager currently facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, and a civil servant who perhaps knew that a BBC president-designate had helped arrange a loan for his patron. The members also include, in keeping with tradition, eminent actors, writers and musicians: do they compensate for a possible proximity to Jacob Rees-Mogg? If you stood between him and, say, Odey, under conditions of obligatory friction, wouldn't you wonder whether, even if you joined only to reform the place from within, that price was too high to pay? Is it still OK for a secret feminist to join the Taliban? A great subject for the BBC Moral mazeif it was not presented by Michael Buerk, proud member of Garrick.

Until last week, Sir Richard Moore, head of MI6, and Simon Case, cabinet secretary and head of the civil service, could not resist combining their leadership on diversity with participation , essentially, to a bank with privileges excluding women (or as the protesting lawyers put it in a letter to Guardian, symbol of a well-established anti-woman tradition). Even David Cameron, as he reinvented himself as a modern, withdrew from the Whites, another all-male club.

The fact that neither Moore nor Case, one of them actually a spy, seemed to have ever anticipated being raised by their club membership may or may not be an insight into the Garricks' rigorous selection process; This should certainly encourage women who fear that leadership of these key bodies is reserved for exceptional talent. It took Moore a day to realize that he had just destroyed his own assiduously cultivated record of signaling diversity, one featuring statements such as, What I want is for my service to better represent the country we serve. Technically, I guess my department doesn't mean me.

The beauty of Case's resignation lay not so much in its contradictions, its inclusiveness having been displayed with less zeal, but in its demonstration before the liaison committee questioning with some insulting bullshit about changing the Garrick of inside what exactly this club gains by reflecting the structures from which women have been systematically excluded. Or would this absurd 45-year-old, famous for never quitting, have been seen as an ornament to what the club likes to describe as an invigorating man, Lively atmosphere, if he had not endeared himself to conservative prime ministers and the royal family? Apologies, of course, if in his next appearance at the Covid inquiry we discover that Case worked doggedly to undermine Number 10's sexism from within, even when he was ostensibly collaborating with Dominic Cummings and Johnson at the time of this bastard.

That the arguments in favor of a mixed Garrick Club are likely to be, in fact, inevitably the case, by Boris Johnson, in its push for the status quo presented as threatening the existence of non-comparable women's spaces, is one reason why its critics might be more likely, these days, to suggest that compromised professionals leave the club , rather than admitting women. But even if advocating for women's membership was not portrayed, as is usually the case, as incompatible with the desire for single-sex toilets, as if these places were also historical sites providing access to the power, with the king, a library and occasional glimpses of Brian Cox, the members the details and their fallout now expose the Garrick, in its unreconstructed form, as a potentially career-damaging embarrassment.

Overrun by gargoyles and lawyers, the club seems stuck, in the same way that decades ago were declining but misogynistic men's colleges, with the added difficulty that, for nervous members, the reputational risk of membership may now be too high. They may of course hope to conceal their affiliation, as another leak is unlikely. What if Simon Case and Richard Moore, the undercover feminists, were telling the truth? Regardless, other members of public life concerned about diversity may want to find a more plausible explanation before the next election.

Or it might just be worth admitting that at this point the Garrick Club needs women more than it needs them.

Catherine Bennett is a columnist at the Observer