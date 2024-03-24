Call Narendra Modi on 28 paisa PM.., Udhayanidhi Stalin criticizes BJP-led Center, stirs up another controversy

Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Center over the allocation of funds and claimed that it was paying only 28 paise to the state for every rupee paid by the state as tax, while the BJP-ruled states received more money. .

In speeches at separate rallies in Ramanathapuram and Theni, Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin took a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying: “Now, from now on, we should call the Prime minister “28 paisa PM”.

According to media reports, Udhayanidhi Stalin criticized the BJP-led Center over allocation of funds and claimed that it was paying only 28 paise to the state for every rupee paid by the state as tax , while the BJP-ruled states received more money.

He further alleged that the Center had implemented the National Education Policy (NEP) to destroy the future of the children of Tamil Nadu.”

He accused the Center of showing bias against Tamil Nadu by not allocating enough funds, implementing development projects and banning NEET in the state. Udhayanidhi Stalin also criticized the timing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits, suggesting that they take place only in the run-up to elections.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MP Stalin had earlier remarked that it would have been better if the Prime Minister had visited the state during times of floods.

In the upcoming general elections, all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will be contested in the first phase on April 19.

During the polling for the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Progressive Secular Alliance, which included Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, the TVK and the AIFB, won a significant victory, securing 38 of the 39 seats.

In 2019, the DMK secured 23 seats in the Lok Sabha, polling 33.2% of the total votes, while the Congress won 8 seats with a vote share of 12.9%. Additionally, the CPI won two seats in the state.

Elections for the 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country will be held in seven phases, starting from April 19.

(With contribution from agencies)

Published: Mar 24, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

