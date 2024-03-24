



Young soloists unleash their inner musicality four years after confinement!

Four years to the day former Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the UK's Covid lockdown, a group of young brass instrumentalists unleashed their inner musicality to compete in the final of the Scottish Youth Solo and Championship Championships. 'together. Yesterday's event at Bellshill Salvation Army Hall featured more than 25 soloists and 16 ensembles competing for junior, intermediate and youth titles. At the end of the day, an open solo competition attracted only three cornet players, which was disappointing for the organizers Scottish Brass Band Association, who are actively trying to revive this event. The one-day competition judge was renowned trombonist, tutor and music director Brett Baker. Pianist Gina Baker provided superb accompaniment for the soloists. A big thank you to them both for their professionalism and endurance! In his remarks, Brett said how impressed he had been with the improvement in the quality of the soloists since he judged the event a year ago, which he described as “transformational”. The full results for the day were as follows: Junior Solos Gold Award 1. Isla Gillespie (Galashiels Town and Selkirk Silver) 2. Jamie Gillespie (Town of Galashiels) 3. Evie Boax (Irvine & Dreghorn Brass) 4. Hope Hill (Campbeltown Brass) Bailey Dickson (St David's Brass) Beth Drury (Kinneil Youth) Silver prize Lewis Smith (Campbeltown Brass) Erin Drury (Kinneil Youth) Caitlyn Robb (St Ronan's Silver) Mila Dickson (St David's Brass) Stuart Smith (Riverside Youth) Vivien Giergerich (St Ronan’s Silver) Intermediate solos Gold Award 1. Mae Barr (Campbeltown Brass) 2. Ash Paton (Riverside Youth) 3. Robert Riddiough (Kilmarnock concert brass) Tyler Clark (Whitburn Youth) Amber Gourlay (Whitburn Heartlands) Cara McFadzean (Campbeltown Brass) Robert Riddiough, Mae Barr and Ash Paton with Brett Baker. It was quite a day for Mae. After winning her category, she went on to perform her solo with the co-op band in a joint concert with The Kirkintilloch Band. Silver prize William Tawn (Kinneil Youth) Emily Aldridge (Earlston High School) Roxy Clark (Whitburn Youth) Iris Deane (Selkirk and Galashiels) James Grassick (Peebles Burgh Silver) Solos for young people 1. Andrea Crumlish (Riverside Youth) 2. Siobhan Crumlish (Riverside Youth) 3. Ryan Borthwick (Selkirk Silver) 4. Scott Smith (Riverside Youth) Andrea and Siobhan Crumlish and Ryan Borthwick with Brett Baker Junior sets 1. Jamie and Isla Gillespie – Gold 2. Campbeltown A Junior – Gold 3. Silver of St Ronan – Silver Campbeltown B Junior – Silver Kinneil Youth Junior – Silver Intermediate sets 1. Youth Gala – Gold (below) 2. Campbeltown B Intermediate – Gold 3. Peebles Burgh Youth Intermediate – Gold Campbeltown A Intermediate – Silver Argyll Brass – Silver Kinneil Youth Intermediate – Silver Youth ensembles 1. Clackmannan District Development (below) 2. Iris Deane and William Scott 3. Riverside Youth Quartet 4. Selkirk Silver 5. Abbey Brass Open Solos 1. Douglas Couchman (Whitburn) 2. Calum Blair (Coalburn Silver) 3. Freya McLernan (Bo'ness & Carriden) Referee Brett Baker and piano accompanist Gina Baker Related news Keywords

