UP Congress chief Ajay Rai to face PM Modi in Varanasi





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party Uttar Pradesh unit president Ajay Rai (left) during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Varanasi on February 18, 2024. The Congress has fielded Mr Rai against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi. | Photo credit: ANI

The Congress on Saturday announced 45 names in its fourth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, along with one seat for the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) in Rajasthan. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh will contest from Rajgarh seat in the state, while Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has been fielded from Prime Minister Narendra Modis seat in Varanasi. Chhattisgarh Congress chief and sitting member from Bastar Deepak Baij has been removed from the party seat named Kawasi Lakhma. As reported The Hindu earlier, sitting members from Tamil Nadu were repeated, with Karti Chidambaram, Manickam Tagore, S Jothimani and Vijay Vasanth retaining their seats. Among the changes, K. Gopinath has been fielded from Krishnagiri seat, Saikanth Senthi from Tiruvallur and MK Vishnu Prasad from Cuddalore. In Uttar Pradesh, Dane Ali, who recently quit the Bahujan Samaj Party, was returned from his current Amroha seat while Chowdhary Lal Singh, who merged his Dogra Swabhiman Sangarhan party, also got a ticket to Udhampur Loksabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir. . Among the sons of senior leaders getting ticket, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat's son Virender Rawat was fielded from Haridwar and PL Punia's son Tanuj Punia got the seat from Barabanki in UP. Read also | Lok Sabha Election | Congress plans to offer every household 25 guarantees and five judges The fourth list included names from 12 states and one Union Territory, reflecting a mix of repeat incumbents, welcomed newcomers and children of Congress leaders receiving tickets. The Rajasthan Congress has also clearly strived to beat its previous record (2019 Lok Sabha polls) of failure to open its account. After leaving the Sikar Lok Sabha seat to the CPI(M), he has now left the Nagaur seat to Jat leader Hanuman Beniwals RLP. So far, the Congress has nominated 183 candidates, including the fourth list, but one candidate from Gujarat dropped out and left the party.

