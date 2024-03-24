Young Chinese wear rude outfits at work





When the weather turned cold in December, Cindy Luo started wearing her fluffy pajamas over a hooded sweatshirt to the office. Wearing cozy sleepwear to work became a habit and soon she didn't even bother wearing matching tops and bottoms, choosing whatever was most comfortable. A few months later, she posted photos of herself in a thread about disgusting outfits at work that had spread on Xiaohongshu, a Chinese app similar to Instagram. She was one of tens of thousands of young workers in China who proudly posted photos of themselves showing up to the office in coveralls, sweatpants and sandals with socks. The just-out-of-bed look was surprisingly casual for most Chinese workplaces. I just want to wear what I want, said Ms. Luo, 30, an interior designer in Wuhan, a city in Hubei province. I just don't think it's worth spending the money to dress for work since I'm just sitting there.

Defying expectations for appropriate work attire reflects a growing aversion among China's youth toward a life of ambition and effort that has marked recent decades. As the country's growth slows and promising opportunities fade away, many young people are choosing instead to lie low, a countercultural approach to seeking an easy, simple life. And now even those with stable jobs are staging a silent protest.

Intentionally drab outfits became a movement on social media when a user named Kendou S- posted a video last month on Douyin, TikTok's Chinese sister service. She showed off her work outfit: a fuzzy brown sweater dress over plaid pajama pants with a lightly quilted pink jacket and furry slippers. In the video, she said her supervisor at work repeatedly told her that her outfits were disgusting and that she needed to wear better clothes to preserve the company's image.

The video took off; it received over 735,000 likes and was shared 1.4 million times. The hashtag of gross outfits at work spread across several Chinese social media platforms and sparked a competition to determine which work outfit was the most disgusting. On Weibo, China's version of X, the topic generated hundreds of millions of views and sparked a broader debate about why young people are unwilling to dress for work these days.

This is the progress of the times, said Xiao Xueping, a psychologist in Beijing. She said young people have grown up in a relatively more inclusive environment than previous generations and have learned to prioritize their own feelings. Mr. Xiao said the outfits could be a responsible form of protest as people continue to do their jobs. It is also a sign of how countries reassess their values ​​and priorities as they reach higher levels of prosperity. People's Daily, the main newspaper of the ruling Communist Party, criticized young people who lie flat in a 2022 editorial, urging them to continue working hard. It has since echoed the advice of Xi Jinping, China's leader, who urged young people to eat bitterness, a colloquialism meaning to endure hardship.

But the People's Daily stopped short of reprimanding young Chinese for what it called being ugly at work. The post said that the trend was a form of self-deprecation, and that it did not need to be amplified into a problem of principle as long as employees dressed appropriately and had a good work attitude.

Working from home during the pandemic has changed workplace dynamics around the world. Many companies in the United States have faced resistance to a return-to-office push, and commuting five days a week is no longer a given for many companies. After three years of living under China's strict Covid restrictions, Chinese employees have no qualms about heading to the office, but many want to do so on their terms and in their comfortable clothes. Most of the responses to rude outfits at workstations came from women. In China, as in many places around the world, women are held to stricter standards when it comes to office attire, while men's outfits often require less thought. For the Chinese Communist Party's senior officials, who are almost entirely male, the choice of what to wear is quite simple, ting ju feng, or office and business style. It is the bland, low-key look of a typical mid-level bureaucrat, a style favored by Mr. Xi. A colleague of Joeanna Chen, a 32-year-old translator at a beauty clinic in Hangzhou, posted photos of her wardrobe on social media with the caption: Guess how long it will take the boss to talk to her? (Ms. Chen's colleague had permission to publish the photos.)

Ms Chen wore a mango yellow hooded overcoat with a white knit hat that covered her ears. On his arms were mismatched blue and beige sleeve covers decorated with cows. She wore black pants and pink and blue plaid socks with granny-style fur moccasins.

Ms. Chen said she recognized that the outfit, her usual office attire, was not very stylish, but she didn't mind because it was comfortable. The sleeve covers were made by her grandmother. The sweater was an heirloom from his mother and the hat once belonged to her son. She said her boss once asked her to wear something sexier to work, but she ignored his request. In addition, for the first time she began to refuse tasks that she does not want to do. After going through years of unpredictable lockdowns, quarantines and fear of getting sick during the pandemic, Chen said all she wants now is to live in the moment with a stable job and a peaceful life. She doesn't worry about promotions or advancement. Just be happy every day and don't force things on yourself, she said. For Jessica Jiang, 36, who works in online sales at a clothing company in Shanghai, her disgusting look has more to do with her messy hair and lack of makeup. Ms. Jiang said she did not have enough time in the morning to get ready because of her hour-long commute. She said she dressed up by putting on random clothes. Recently, the result was a sweater that was too short to cover your thermal undershirt. Everyone is focused on their work, no one worries about getting dressed, Ms. Jiang said. It's enough to get the job done.

But Lulu Mei, 30, a bank worker in the eastern city of Wuhu, said she had to wear a uniform every day: a navy blazer, matching pants and a light-colored button-down shirt. She said that without this requirement, she too might eventually stop dressing nicely because all work is tiring. Ms. Luo, the interior designer who wears fluffy pajamas to work, said there were days when she dressed more conventionally, such as when she went out with friends after work or when her pajamas were in the laundry. She loves fashion, she says. At work, she listens to music from the most recent Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week. When she joined her company three years ago, she wore overcoats to appear more mature and prepared her outfits the day before. Over time, she grew tired of it and began to question the practice. I feel like I don't know why I'm dressing, Ms. Luo said. I just want to live a little more my way.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/24/business/china-gross-outfits-at-work.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos