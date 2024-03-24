PML-N legal wing chief jumps ship and joins PTI





Nadeem Shahzad Hashmi, Senior Vice President of PML-N)sLawyers Forum, lawyer, pictured alongside Sindh PTI Chairman Haleem Adil Sheikh on March 23, 2024. Facebook/Haleem Adil SheikhSenior Vice President of Lawyers Forum PML-N joins PTI.Sheikh praises Nadeem Shahzad Hashmi's decision to quit PML-N chief.PTI Sindh praises ILF for standing by PTI founder Imran Khan.

KARACHI: In a boost to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a senior leader of the legal wing of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has jumped ship to join the party founded by Imran Khan, The News reported on Sunday. .

Lawyer Nadeem Shahzad Hashmi, Senior Vice President of PML-N Lawyers Forum, joined the PTI after meeting PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday.

Hailing the advocate within the party, Sheikh congratulated the current former PML-N chief for his decision to part ways with the Shehbaz Sharif-led party to join its ranks.

“Just like lawyers stood with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the movement for Pakistan, lawyers are now playing their role in advancing the ideology of Pakistan. [PTI founder] Imran Khan,” the PTI Sindh chief said while praising the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF).

Additionally, several members of ILF Karachi including President Zahoor Mehsud, Lawyers Manzoor Bhatta, Haneef Noonari, Khan Zaman Khattak, Asghar Joya, Nazirullah Mehsud, Liaqat Hussain, Zahida, Shahida, Lawyer Asima, Dilbar Ajaz, GM Azad, Imran Rana, Muhammad Rashid and others were also present at that time.

The development comes as the PTI, since the ouster of Khan through a no-confidence vote and the subsequent crackdown on the party after the May 9 riots, has seen a large number of lawyers join its ranks, lawyer Gohar Khan currently serving as party president for a second time.

The party's top leadership also includes lawyers like Barrister Ali Zafar, Sher Afzal Marwat, Hamid Khan, Salman Akram Raja, Latif Khosa and others.

The party even presented a large number of lawyers during the February 8 elections. Political analysts called it a good strategy because of the unity of their ranks and the support of the legal corps.

“The lawyers stood by and supported the PTI in its difficult times and handled the cases of party leaders including Imran Khan. They truly deserved [party tickets]” said PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman while speaking to The News about the party's decision to fine lawyers.

“Lawyers enjoy the support of bar societies and bar associations, which have a tradition of protecting the fundamental rights of their members. Arresting them or taking legal action against them seems somewhat difficult, even if the establishment has not such a tradition because he treats everyone badly.” said Dr. Tauseef Ahmed Khan.

At the same time, according to a high court, Asghar Umar is of the opinion that: “Lawyers constitute the most organized community in civil society and exercise significant influence. Some political parties try to take advantage of them. »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/536240-pml-n-lawyer-wing-leader-jumps-ship-joins-pti The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

