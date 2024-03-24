Historians will be kind to Leo Varadkar because they haven't figured him out yet





Leo Varadkar has called the 2020 Irish general election in the hope of being rewarded for his handling of Brexit. He was brutally disappointed. Fine Gael falls from first to third place, behind Fianna Fail and a resurgent Sinn Fein.

Voters did not care about Brexit: less than 1 percent mentioned it as they left the polls. Their main concerns were health and housing.

A theory has since spread that although Varadkar's robust approach to Britain did him no favors at the polls, it benefited Sinn Fein by introducing an assertive Irish nationalism into the mainstream. Like most national mood divinations, this one is somewhat mystical and unprovable. Only 1 percent of voters mentioned a united Ireland at the exit polls, even though Sinn Fein had based his campaign around this.

Varadkar certainly did not want Anglophobic elections. He called for the vote to capitalize on what appeared to be a constructive personal relationship with Boris Johnson, Britain's new prime minister. The two men had agreed to the Northern Ireland Protocol in a private meeting four months previously. Even Northern Ireland seemed on the mend. Sinn Fein had ended its boycott of Stormont and the DUP was being urged to accept Johnson's deal. The usual defense of Varadkar's hardline Brexit policy is that he was defending the Irish national interest and that any taoiseach would or should have done the same. He is respected for this in Ireland, although he has not been rewarded. There is outrage that some pro-Brexit Conservatives and Ulster Unionists view him as a hate figure because he would not design a land border for them, as Varadkar himself has said A day. Much of this would be indisputable without the conundrum of what constitutes the Irish nation. Is it the Republic, nationalist Ireland or everyone on the island, including the unionists? It was not always clear which nation Varadkar was defending. When London and Brussels agreed on the backstop in 2017, he said no Irish government would ever leave northern nationalists and Northern Ireland behind again. This invoked nationalist Ireland, but Varadkar then abandoned northern nationalists over voting rights in the EU, limiting his vision of the nation strictly to the Republic. He pushed Fine Gael to advocate for a united Ireland and often mentioned the importance of including trade unionists. Avoiding a hard border was simultaneously protecting the Republic's economy, protecting an island-wide economy, and protecting the Republic from violent Republicans. This confusion explains, even excuses, the complaints from unionists that Dublin was interfering in the situation in Northern Ireland without actually helping it. The Good Friday Agreement should have served as a guide to overcoming such confusion, but Varadkar might also appear confused about it. He firmly believed in the spirit of the agreement, a supernatural being who tells nationalists what they want to hear. The deal requires there to be no hard border, he told the Dail in 2019, a line echoed in Brussels and Washington. In reality, the agreement says nothing about the nature of the border. This also rules out joint authority, but the taoiseach has claimed otherwise throughout both Stormont collapses during his tenure. Conservative and Unionist politicians who complained that Varadkar was playing fast and loose with the deal were quickly told by his opponents, at home and abroad, that Brexit was the original sin and much more severe. Maybe, but there was still sin on both sides. The unionist grievance that Varadkar addressed to them is only political; their feeling that he got the better of the deal is justified and leaves lingering resentment that would be foolish to ignore. However, Brexit could only cause damage and Ireland had to fight to defend its positions. The taoiseach achieved his negotiating objective, London and the DUP reluctantly accepted it and Stormont was reinstated. The affair of international unrest announced by the Irish government in December is a less excusable struggle with Britain. Varadkar is not the only one to blame: the two other leaders of the Irish coalition and, in fact, every party leader in the UK and Ireland except the UK Prime Minister, oppose the legislation British amnesty relating to the Troubles. But challenging the decision at the European Court of Human Rights is an unusually combative response. It is hypocritical that Ireland has had a similar de facto amnesty for two decades, as confirmed by former Irish Justice Minister Michael McDowell in 2021. This has particularly irked trade unionists. British ministers were dismayed when Ireland announced its views at a critical time in the Stormont talks. Although the European Court imposes tight deadlines for applications, it is questionable whether this applies to interstate cases. The episode demonstrates an inconsistent disregard for Northern Ireland. Inconsistency has been a broader failing since Varadkar's tenure. He campaigned to become leader of Fine Gael in 2017 by promising a government for people who get up early in the morning, a phrase denounced by left-wing opponents as a Thatcherite outrage. He resigned after losing two referendums in the name of what in Britain would be called the “woke blob”. If there was a coherent philosophy behind this airing of views, it was not one that the taoiseach communicated effectively. In the future, no one will be denounced for varadkarism, a term that briefly appeared in newspapers in 2017 and has barely been used again. Difficult communication may be at the heart of the taoiseach's difficulties, with unionists and everyone else. He is a rather enigmatic character, even if this is not intentional. Informed observers say he wanted to have relaxed relations with the public; his initial social media use and photo opportunities bear this out, but it didn't turn out to be the case and it wasn't entirely to his detriment. If familiarity breeds contempt, distance conveys seriousness. One reason historians will be kind to Varadkar is that he left them with the intriguing task of finding out.

