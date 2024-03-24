Erdoan promises to open a new era in Istanbul after local elections

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan was in Istanbul on Sunday to address more than 650,000 supporters in a massive rally that restored confidence in his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and its candidate for office. town hall, Murat Kurum, a week before high-stakes local elections.

The opposition has set Istanbul back 30 years, but we will usher in a new era in this historic city, Erdoan told an enthusiastic crowd in a vast park-turned-airport in the heart of the city.

As usual, he criticized his main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), for reducing the city to rubbish and mud, which he said had first saved Istanbul in 1994, when he had been elected mayor.

He accused outgoing CHP mayor Ekrem Imamolu of undoing everything his administration had accomplished for Istanbul and dragging the city into an interregnum by squandering public resources.

Because they lack vision and intelligence, they wasted their funds and took vacations while Istanbul residents were suffering, Erdoan said, referring to the absence of Imamolus during snowstorms and floods in the city. They do not understand Istanbul or its people, but we are committed to the same principle that we had 30 years ago and we will continue to serve our people.

Building on his good results in last year's general elections, Erdoan aims to win back Istanbul, Trkiyes' economic and cultural powerhouse, from the opposition.

The secular CHP took control of the metropolis for the first time since Erdoan elected it mayor in the 1990s in the decisive 2019 elections.

At the time, Imamolu's arrival as mayor was seen as a major blow to Erdoan's two-decade rule, but the president won a tough presidential election last year that came amid an economic crisis and after massive earthquakes. which claimed the lives of more than 53,000 people in southern Trkiye.

Erdoan is now eager to reclaim Istanbul, the city where he grew up and where he launched his political career as mayor in 1994.

He entrusted his former environment minister, Murat Kurum, with running for mayor of Istanbul, hoping to avenge the 2019 defeat.

Kurum's campaign has so far focused largely on the urban transformation of earthquake-prone Istanbul, located on a major fault line, as well as boosting public transportation and strengthening technical and infrastructure infrastructure. social.

Citing unprecedented projects such as new railway lines, metro lines and Istanbul Airport that his government has carried out in the city over the past 21 years with a total investment of 1.6 trillion TL (50 billion dollars), Erdoan promised to pick up where we left off in April. 1.

At the crossroads

On the one hand you have those who reject the imminent danger of earthquakes, and on the other you have those who plan and act against disasters, working to facilitate traffic in the city and mobilizing all means of transport , continued Erdoan.

He said Istanbul was at a crossroads and stressed that the city did not have the patience to waste another five years.

He will make the best decision for himself and side with true municipalism, he said.

Imamolu has faced a wave of criticism over increasing incidents, accidents and breakdowns in public transportation affiliated with his office.

The CHP mayor, who beat the AK candidate in a controversial re-election and became an opposition darling with his victory, is presented as an effective political operator by his party, but the poor results Last year's general elections fractured the opposition.

The party has since been abandoned by former allies who ran their own candidates in local elections, including the nationalist Good Party (IP) and the Green Left Party (YSP), informally known as the Party of equality of peoples and democracy (DEM Party). and successor to the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), widely known for its ties to the PKK terrorist group.

This could be costly for the Istanbul CHP, as well as the capital Ankara and even other metropolitan cities.

Since current president zgr zel took office in a vote in November 2023 with the support of Imamolus, the party has been overrun by internal disputes, notably over the positions of mayoral candidates, highlighting risk losing all public favor if the CHP loses another key vote next Sunday, frustrating its supporters. already fed up with consecutive electoral defeats.

But the CHP is also accused of clandestinely allocating municipal constituencies for YSP candidates in Istanbul in exchange for the YSP's indirect support of Imamolu, which Erdoan often describes as a dirty alliance.

The ambitions of the CHP

On Sunday, the president again castigated the party for a recent potential corruption scandal that has rocked the CHP.

In addition to repatriating Istanbul, they come and go with bags of cash, Erdoan said.

Turkish prosecutors are investigating a controversial video showing three CHP officials counting stacks of cash, allegedly worth TL 15 million ($470,000), at the party's Istanbul branch, which critics say was used to “buy” delegates in favor of zel against Kldarolu at the November intra-party meeting. vote.

The CHP denied the allegations, saying the money was intended to purchase the branch's new building in Istanbul in 2019 and that the footage came from the camera of the office of a lawyer representing the owner. The party blamed the lawyer for leaking the footage and insisted that the said lawyer attempted to blackmail the party, even though the footage did not contain any “criminal action.”

Imamolu himself rejected claims that the money was used for nefarious purposes and said the video appeared as an attempt by his opponents seeking to “take him down before the elections”.

Criticizing the party for its failure to provide a logical or satisfactory explanation for the scandal, Erdoan said: “They have soiled our politics with their plans, but we will not leave Istanbul in their hands.

They can continue to pursue their selfish interests. We will firmly listen to our people, he said.

The upcoming elections will test popular support for all competing parties. The AKP party, which has more than 11 million members nationwide, aims to focus its agenda on strategically key provinces, including assigning small groups house visits to establish face-to-face communication.

More than 61 million people are eligible to vote and 1 million young voters will vote for the first time in this election. More than 50% of voters are women, while men make up 49.1% of the electorate, according to statistics. More than 3.3 million voters are aged 75 and over. Most of the electorate is in 30 major cities, while more than 13.5 million voters will vote in 51 other cities.

Voters in opposition-led municipalities mainly complain about the lack of municipal services, such as problems with water services that lead to frequent water cuts and traffic problems due to problems in road construction and improvement of existing roads.