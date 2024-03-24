Donald Trump's Social Security plan has a fatal flaw





For more than 80 years, Social Security has laid the financial foundation for our nation's aging workforce. Guaranteed benefits provided by Social Security lifted 22.7 million people above the federal poverty line in 2022, 16.5 million of whom were age 65, according to data from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. and more.

Given the importance of Social Security to the financial well-being of so many retired workers, disabled workers, and survivors of deceased workers, one would think that keeping the program healthy would be at the top of the list for legislators. However, the latest annual Social Security “report” revealed that this essential program is in serious difficulty.

Strengthening Social Security Begins in Washington, D.C. With less than eight months until the election, former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump may, once again, be tasked with ensuring the financial health of the America's leading retirement program.

Former President Trump speaking to reporters. Image Source: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead.

Social Security faces a long-term funding gap of $22.4 trillion (and growing)

Before examining Trump's approach to Social Security, it's important to understand why the program's financial outlook has deteriorated.

Every year since the first Social Security benefit check was distributed in 1940, the Social Security Board of Trustees has released a comprehensive report that details the current financial health of the program. It's like looking at the balance sheet of a publicly traded company.

The Trustees' Report also contains forward-looking assumptions based on changes in fiscal and monetary policy, as well as demographic changes, to estimate how financially “sound” Social Security will be over 10 years (the “near term”) and 75 years (the “long term”). “) following the publication of a report.

The Social Security Board of Trustees' 2023 report estimates that Social Security's long-term funding gap increased by $2 trillion from the previous year to $22.4 trillion. To be clear, this does not mean that Social Security is bankrupt or insolvent in any way. Rather, it means that the existing payment schedule, including cost-of-living adjustments, is not sustainable in the long term, based on current projections.

The trustees' report estimates that the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund, responsible for paying monthly benefits to more than 50 million retirees and approximately 5.8 million surviving beneficiaries, could exhaust its reserves. assets by 2033. AVS asset reserves are depleted and drastic benefit reductions of up to 23% may be necessary to avoid further reductions until 2097. For the average retiree beneficiary , a 23% benefit cut in 2033 would reduce his annual net income by about $6,638.

While social media message boards are rife with false claims that “Congress is stealing money from Social Security” and “undocumented workers are receiving benefits,” the bulk of Social Security's woes may be attributed to ongoing demographic changes. This includes:

Net migration to the United States reduced by more than half since 1998.

A historically low birth rate in the United States, which weighs on the worker/beneficiary ratio.

Growing income inequality, which has allowed more earned income to escape the payroll tax.

Chart of U.S. Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund assets at year-end

Donald Trump's Social Security proposal misses the mark

With a clearer picture of what is and isn't driving Social Security's growing long-term funding gap, let's return to the topic at hand: What's the best way to strengthen this essential program?

Despite being out of public office for more than three years, former President Trump hasn't shied away from giving policy advice. When it comes to Social Security, he has a clear message for congressional Republicans: Stay away.

In January 2023, Trump posted a video on social media in which he said:

Under no circumstances should Republicans cut a single cent from Medicare or Social Security. … Don't cut the benefits our seniors have worked and paid for their entire lives. Let's save Social Security. Don't destroy it!

Trump also said this during a town hall with Fox News' Sean Hannity in December 2023: “You don't have to touch Social Security. We have a lot more money in the ground than we can do by hurting the elderly. with their Social Security.”

Although Trump would clearly prefer a hands-off approach to Social Security, doing nothing is a fatal flaw that is likely to end badly. According to administrators' projections, doing nothing will only increase the funding gap for America's main retirement program. Even if the estimate of the depletion of AVS wealth reserves could be slightly adjusted in the years to come, doing nothing is not a viable solution.

Image source: Getty Images.

A bipartisan solution will almost certainly be needed to strengthen Social Security

The direct reason it is so difficult for lawmakers to tackle Social Security's long-term funding gap head-on is that each solution leads to one group of people ending up worse off than it is not currently.

For example, Democrats on Capitol Hill widely believe that reinstating the 12.4% payroll tax on high earners' income is the smartest solution to strengthening Social Security.

President Biden floated exactly this proposal before being elected in November 2020. He wanted to restore payroll taxes on earned income above $400,000, while creating a gap between the maximum taxable income cap ($168,600 in 2024) and $400,000 where the income earned would remain exempt. of the payroll tax. Since the maximum taxable income cap increases at the rate of the National Average Wage Index most years, this donut hole would naturally close over time and expose all earned income to payroll taxes.

However, Social Security benefits at full retirement age are capped at $3,822 in 2024. Raising taxes without providing a cent in additional benefits would make high-income workers worse off. For starters, taxing the rich, by itself, falls far short of closing the program's $22.4 trillion funding gap through 2097.

On the other end of the spectrum, Republican lawmakers have considered “fixing” Social Security by reducing its long-term spending. This would be done by gradually increasing your full retirement age, which is the age at which you become eligible to receive 100% of your retired worker benefits. Currently, anyone born in 1960 or later has full retirement age, set at 67.

Some Republican lawmakers have floated the idea of ​​gradually raising the full retirement age to 70. Raising the full retirement age would force workers to either wait longer to receive 100% of their monthly benefits or accept a larger reduction in their payout if they wanted. claim early. Either way, future generations of retired workers would see their lifetime benefits reduced.

Even if the Republican proposal would ultimately reduce long-term spending, it does nothing to address the imminent depletion of AVS asset reserves, expected by 2033.

Regardless of which presumptive presidential nominee — Donald Trump or Joe Biden — ends up in the Oval Office in January 2025, tackling Social Security's financial problems will have to be a bipartisan effort. Finding a middle ground that incorporates elements of both Democratic and Republican proposals into a single bill, in the same way that the Social Security Amendments of 1983 did, will offer the best chance of strengthening Social Security and to avoid the feared reductions in benefits within a reasonable time frame. decade.

