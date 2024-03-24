Imran Khan's party denied permission to hold protest rally in Islamabad





Islamabad, Mar 24 (PTI) Pakistani authorities on Sunday rejected a request by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to hold a protest rally in Islamabad against allegations of fraud in the general elections on February 8, for security reasons. The embattled party had asked the capital's administration to allow it to hold a public rally on March 23 or 30, the first such event since the February 8 elections. As the first option for the rally had already expired, he tried to obtain permission to organize a protest march on March 30. Islamabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Memon rejected the request considering the law and order situation. He also said that the party had already violated NOCs (no objection certificates) issued on previous occasions. Two days ago, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq ordered the capital DC to pronounce on the issue and submit a report in this regard. The party, through its regional president Amir Masood Mughal, had this month sought permission for a public rally on March 23 or 30, at Parade Ground, F9 Park or D Chowk at 10 am in the morning. The party had also made demands to the Islamabad DC. on March 15 and 18 to get a NOC, but no response was received till March 21, prompting him to request the IHC to intervene as the district administration was not responding to requests for gathering. The party reportedly faced obstacles in continuing its political activities. A similar move to hold a rally in Rawalpindi on February 5 was rejected by the Rawalpindi district administration, arguing that it could affect the law and order situation ahead of the elections. Khans party claimed to have won 180 seats in the national parliament. Assembly composed of independent candidates supported by the party. However, rigging reduced the number to just 92 seats, thus denying his chance of returning to power. Ahead of the public rally in Islamabad, the PTI will hold a press conference on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) package and, what it claims, its negative impacts on the masses and the economy on March 25. Pakistan's $3 billion standby deal with the cash-strapped global lender expires on April 11, and the two sides have reached a staff-level agreement on the disbursement of the final tranche of $1,000,000. 1 billion dollars at the start of the week. Pakistan will discuss an Extended Financing Facility (EFF) with the IMF in Washington next month, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said earlier today, as the country seeks to ease a large-scale economic crisis. The fund advised Pakistan to increase revenue generation. Additionally, Khan's party plans to hold a public rally in Karachi on April 21.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/wire-updates/international/2024/03/24/fgn28-pak-imran-rally.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos