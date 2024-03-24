Politics
PM Modi is an exceptional leader: the King of Bhutan
Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an exceptional leader, King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck said that India has paved the way for a bright and prosperous future under the leadership of the Prime Minister.
In a video message, King Wangchuk said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has not only achieved remarkable successes over the past decade, but also paved the way for a bright and prosperous future. We applaud and rejoice in India's achievements.
“Countries need exceptional leaders to progress and prosper, but such leaders are rare. To find an exceptional leader, one must demonstrate compassion, deep dedication to the country and a willingness to dedicate oneself entirely to serving the country,” he said.
“A leader does not exercise power for himself but to bring about substantial change with the unwavering support of the people. In my opinion, Prime Minister Modi embodies these qualities, he added.
Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Modi for his visit to Bhutan despite his busy schedule.
In a post on X, Tobgay said, “A big thank you to my brother, PM @narendramodi Ji, for visiting us. Neither his busy schedule nor the bad weather could prevent him from keeping his promise to visit us. This must be the #ModiKaGuarantee phenomenon! »
Toby's remarks came as Prime Minister Modi concluded his two-day state visit to Bhutan on Saturday.
During his visit, Prime Minister Modi received the 'Order of Druk Gyalpo', Bhutan's highest civilian honour, which he dedicated to India's 140 million people. He expressed hope that relations between New Delhi and Thimphu would continue to grow, thereby benefiting the citizens of both nations.
“It is with great humility that I accept the Order of Druk Gyalpo. I thank HM the King of Bhutan for presenting this Prize. I dedicate it to the 140 million people of India. I am also confident that India-Bhutan relations will continue to grow and benefit our citizens,” PM Modi posted on X.
Modi became the first foreign dignitary and only the fourth person overall to receive the honor. In accordance with established ranking and precedence, the Order of Druk Gyalpo was instituted as a decoration for lifetime achievement and constitutes the pinnacle of the honor system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.
He flew to New Delhi on Saturday morning. In a special gesture, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay came to greet Prime Minister Modi at the airport.
Modi thanked Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck for the special gesture.
Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital on Saturday along with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay. Tobgay expressed his gratitude to the Indian government for fully funding the construction of the state-of-the-art hospital.
During his visit, Modi called on Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu. During the meeting, both sides renewed their commitment to the special and unique ties shared by India and Bhutan.
Prime Minister Modi and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay reviewed all aspects of bilateral energy cooperation and welcomed the expert-level discussions on the 1,200 MW Punatsangchhu-I hydropower project, adding that they look forward to the implementation in operation of the 1,020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project. electrical project later this year.
The two leaders agreed that the India-Bhutan energy partnership has the potential to benefit both countries by improving energy security, strengthening their economies, generating employment, increasing export earnings and contributing to the further development of industrial and financial capabilities. PM Modi announced a substantial aid package of Rs 10,000 crore for Bhutan's 13th Five Year Plan, thereby strengthening ties between the two countries.
In his speech at the Tenndrelthang Festival Ground in Thimphu, Prime Minister Modi said, “We will work on new possibilities in connectivity, infrastructure, trade and energy sectors between India and Bhutan. There should be a new airport for better air connectivity, new rail links between Gelephu to Kokrajhar, Samtse to Banarhat, operation of waterways across the Brahmaputra, we will soon see these completed quickly. Integrated checkpoints will also be constructed to further strengthen the trade infrastructure.
“As always, we will extend our full cooperation and support to the Thirteenth Five Year Plan of the Government of Bhutan. I would also like to announce to my brothers and sisters in Bhutan that the Indian government will extend support of Rs 10,000 crore in this direction over the next five years,” he added.
