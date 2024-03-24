Lisa Murkowski, who is done with Trump, does not rule out leaving the GOP





Learn more about Sen. Lisa Murkowski's plans on InsidePoliticsSunday with ManuRaju at 8 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, who opposes Donald Trump's candidacy and the direction of his party, does not rule out the possibility of leaving the GOP.

The veteran Alaska Republican, one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial the day after Jan. 6, 2021, is done with the former president and said she will not vote absolutely not for him.

“I wish as Republicans we had a candidate that I could support,” Murkowski told CNN. I certainly cannot support Donald Trump.

The party's shift toward Trump has Murkowski thinking about his future in the Republican Party. In the interview, she did not say whether she would remain a Republican.

When asked if she would become independent, Murkowski replied: Oh, I think I'm very independent-minded. And she added: “I just regret that our party seems to be becoming a party of Donald Trump.

Pressed on whether that meant she could become an independent, Murkowski said: “I’m going through a very interesting political time. Let's stay there.

Murkowski has not always been an outsider within his party. Appointed in 2002 by her father, Governor Frank Murkowski, the senator's policies were consistent with those of then-President George W. Bush, as she enjoyed a close relationship with her state's senior Republican senator, Ted Stevens, who helped build Alaska through federal money that he redirected back home.

Donald Trump may be on the verge of a massive financial victory

She then found herself at odds with Senator John McCain's running mate, Sarah Palin, then governor of Alaska, who had sharply criticized her father. As the Tea Party rose in 2010, Murkowski was deeply at odds with his party's insurgent right. She lost a 2010 primary to Republican Joe Miller, only to retain her seat after becoming the second candidate to win a write-in campaign for Senate in the general election.

Murkowski won re-election in her next two elections, even after voting to convict Trump in 2021, voting against Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court in 2018, and supporting Ketanji Brown Jackson in 2022. She had been targeted by Trump and his allies in 2022 but was supported. by Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell and his big-spending outside group.

During the 2024 cycle, Murkowski and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine offered late support to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley just days before she dropped out of the race.

Today, Murkowski is clear: she is ready to overtake Trump. Asked about Trump's recent comments that Jews who vote for Democrats must hate their religion, Murkowski said that was an incredibly false and horrible statement.

And Murkowski responded when asked last week about another controversial Trump rhetoric, namely that he viewed the Jan. 6 prisoners as hostages and patriots who should be pardoned.

I don't think that can be defended, Murkowski said. What happened on January 6 was the result of an attempt by people who stormed the building in an attempt to prevent the certification of an election. We cannot defend it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/24/politics/lisa-murkowski-done-with-trump/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos