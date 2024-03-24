Politics
Damilola Taylor: Father of murdered schoolboy Richard Taylor dies | UK News
Richard Taylor, the father of murdered schoolgirl Damilola Taylor, has died aged 75.
Mr Taylor campaigned tirelessly against gang violence in the capital after his 10-year-old son was murdered in south London on November 27, 2000 as he walked home from school after school .
Damilola, who dreamed of becoming a doctor, had moved to London from Nigeria a few months before he was found bleeding to death in a stairwell near his home in Peckham after being stabbed in the leg with a bottle of broken beer.
A statement issued on behalf of Mr Taylor's family said: “It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and uncle, Mr Richard Adeyemi Taylor OBE, sadly died in the early hours of Saturday 23rd. Walked to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich, after a long battle with prostate cancer. »
Damilola's parents, Mr Taylor and his wife Gloria Taylor, who died aged 57 in 2008, established the Damilola Taylor Trust in May 2001 in memory of his son with the aim of providing hope and opportunity to disadvantaged young people .
Brothers Ricky and Danny Preddie were eventually convicted of Damilola's manslaughter and jailed for eight years in October 2006 after three Crown trials.
In 2020, the then Prime Minister, Boris Johnsonagreed to designate December 7 – Damilola’s birthday – as the annual Day of Hope to celebrate and encourage the work of the trust and the Hope Collective.
Mr Taylor, a former civil servant in Nigeria, has regularly spoken out on knife crime and was appointed knife crime envoy by then Prime Minister Gordon Brown in 2009, and was appointed OBE for his services in reducing youth violence.
In the 2006 Respect Your Life Not A Knife campaign, he worked with the footballer Rio Ferdinandwho was then playing for Damilola's beloved Manchester United.
He later revealed Star Wars actor John Boyega was one of the last people to see Damilola alive.
When the moving BBC drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy won a BAFTA in 2017Mr Taylor used his emotional acceptance speech to call for an end to stabbings on the streets of London.
Dedicating the award to the memory of his son, he said: “I want to appeal to young people who commit suicide in the streets.
“Parents are crying…murders have increased recently in the city of London. I beg you: stop the needless killings of innocent people, spread the message.”
Tributes paid
Former EastEnders actress Brooke Kinsella, whose 16-year-old brother Ben was stabbed to death in Islington, paid tribute to Mr Taylor, who supported a march against knife crime in the center of London in 2008, led by the Ben Kinsella Trust which she founded.
“Richard’s courage in the face of unimaginable grief inspired me,” she said.
“After the horrific loss of his son Damilola, he chose to channel his pain into a fight for a more secure future. He transformed the tragedy into a relentless determination to prevent other families from experiencing the same heartbreak.
“Richard became a close friend and confidant after Ben’s murder, sharing his strength and unwavering belief in justice.”
“We will remember him for his courage, his determination and his message of hope. My condolences to Richard's family and friends.”
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Mr Taylor “lived a life entirely as a legacy of his son, Damilola, dedicating his time to giving young people a hopeful future through positive opportunities. May he -he rest in peace and power.”
Labor MP for Brent Central, Dawn Butler, said on X: “My deepest sympathies go out to the family of Richard Taylor. He was a great man and a dear friend.
“He always had such kind words of wisdom for me. I will miss him. May he rest in eternal peace and reunite with Damilola in heaven.”
Florence Eshalomi, Labor MP for Vauxhall, said: “Very sad to hear this news.
“Uncle Richard was a strong man who held the legacy and light of the Damilola Taylor Trust.
“I read my last message with him in which he reminded me of the work of the Trust. He is now at peace with his beloved son and wife.”
Damilola Taylor: Father of murdered schoolboy Richard Taylor dies | UK News
