



BEIJING, March 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — World Tuberculosis (TB) Day falls March 24 each year, aims to raise public awareness of the fact that tuberculosis today remains a global public health problem that seriously endangers the health of individuals. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Report 2023, in 2022 there were more than 10.6 million cases of active TB worldwide, with 1.3 million deaths. Ahead of this year's World Tuberculosis Day, Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, visited a community local Changshathe central capital China Hunan Provinceto study tuberculosis prevention and treatment work in the country at the local level. She first visited the Yuhua District Health Education Center to learn about the institution's efforts to strengthen health education on tuberculosis as well as establish prevention and control mechanisms. treatment of tuberculosis. Peng called on everyone to work together as advocates and volunteers to better popularize knowledge about tuberculosis prevention and treatment among community residents and the younger generation. In addition, Peng also had a friendly meeting with medical personnel serving the local community, from whom she learned about the management of tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment services at the local level. After talking with cured TB patients, children awaiting vaccination and their parents, Peng expressed hope that all parties will continue to work together to stop the spread of TB. China action The Chinese government attaches great importance to the prevention and treatment of tuberculosis and has integrated them into the Healthy China strategy. Speaking to China Media Group, Zhao Yanlin, director of the Tuberculosis Prevention and Control Center of China CDC, pointed out that over the past decade, China Tuberculosis morbidity has declined by 25 percent, more than twice the global average rate of decline. According to Zhao, in 2023, the total national funding for tuberculosis prevention and control is nearly 20 times that of 2001. China has continuously improved its supporting capacity, carried out multi-sector cooperation, involved the participation of the whole society, and actively promoted new diagnostic techniques, therapeutic solutions and management tools. As a result, the country's tuberculosis cure rate remains above 90 percent. Both the WHO and the United Nations (UN) have high expectations for the participation of young people in tuberculosis prevention and their engagement in promoting health care for all humanity. China also attaches great importance to the development of young volunteers and actively encourages voluntary public actions for the prevention and control of tuberculosis. Over the past 10 years, the number of volunteers in China The number rose to more than a million, more than half of whom are young people. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-03-24/China-advances-battle-against-tuberculosis-1seyW34OSXe/p.html SOURCE CGTN

