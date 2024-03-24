Opinion: Who can speak of Israel's excesses? Not Trump





Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer was not only courageous, but correct recently when he called for new Israeli elections and the ouster of far-right Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has thumbing its nose at the world with its insensitive and continuous attacks on the people. from Gaza.

We love Israel to the depths of our bones, said Schumer, a Democrat and the highest-ranking elected Jewish official in American history, as he explained why, for Israel to survive and thrive, Netanyahu must go.

Opinion columnist

Robin Abcarian

We should not let the complexity of this conflict prevent us from telling the plain truth, Schumer said. Palestinian civilians do not deserve to suffer for the sins of Hamas, and Israel has a moral obligation to do better. The United States has an obligation to do better.

Offended that Schumer dared to tell Bibi the truth, Senate Republicans immediately invited the Israeli leader to speak to them privately. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said he would invite Netanyahu to speak at a joint session of Congress. Schumer, to his credit, declined Netanyahu's request to speak privately to Senate Democrats, but he welcomed the idea of ​​a speech to the full Congress.

Israel has no stronger ally than the United States and our relationship transcends any president or prime minister, Schumer said in a statement. I will always welcome the opportunity for the Prime Minister of Israel to speak to Congress in a bipartisan manner.

And former President Trump's contribution to this delicate moment?

The 2024 Republican presidential candidate has shown once again that he is incapable of demonstrating the intellectual, emotional or political nuance required of world leaders.

Any Jewish person who votes for Democrats hates their religion, Trump told podcast host and MAGA sycophant Sebastian Gorka. They hate everything about Israel and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed.

Trump's increasingly desperate rhetoric reflects his increasingly desperate legal and financial situation.

He failed to raise enough money to cover the multimillion-dollar judgment against him in a New York fraud case and now finds himself in a previously unthinkable situation.

He contemplates what must be the horror of declaring bankruptcy or selling some of his valuable real estate, much of which is apparently less valuable than he claims, which is part of the reason he finds himself in this difficult situation in the first place.

Trump is like a cornered animal, spitting and growling towards November.

Just over a week ago, he warned Ohio autoworkers of a bloodbath if he didn't win the 2024 campaign. His choice of words sparked many comments on whether he was speaking narrowly about the fate of the auto industry in a second Biden administration, or in general, about what a loss would trigger in his disappointed voters. (The actual quote was ambiguous: Now, if I'm not elected, it will be a bloodbath for everyone, which will be the least of the problems. It will be a bloodbath for the country.)

Either way, looking for subtlety or clarity in a Trump speech is futile.

For the sake of argument, however, let us say that he was speaking metaphorically and was not literally calling for an armed insurrection in the event of another electoral failure.

Does anyone really think that if Trump loses a second time to President Biden, he will go quietly?

He once presided over a real bloodbath, you know, the one that took place on January 6, 2021 and seemed to enjoy it immensely.

In fact, on the same day that Trump spoke to autoworkers, former Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, his nemesis, was being interviewed at the New Orleans Book Festival by biographer Walter Isaacson.

Cheney told Isaacson that during her testimony before the House committee investigating it on January 6, she learned that the president, who watched the riot unfold on television, did nothing to stop it, even after being informed that someone had been shot while trying to break into the house. Bedroom of the house. (This was, of course, Ashli ​​Babbitt, who Trump attempted to turn into a martyr, as well as the hostages and incredible patriots now incarcerated for storming the Capitol.)

We know that when he was given that note, he put it on the table in front of him and continued to watch the attack on television, Cheney said. Now I don't care if you're a Democrat, Republican or Independent, this is depravity.

there is no doubt.

In his new book, The Return of Great Powers, CNN chief national security analyst Jim Sciutto quotes Trump's second chief of staff, John F. Kelly, as saying that Trump spoke favorably of Adolf Hitler.

Well, but Hitler did good things, Kelly said Trump told him when Kelly urged the president to stop praising the genocidal Nazi warmonger.

It's pretty hard to believe he missed the Holocaust, though, and pretty hard to understand how he missed the 400,000 American GIs who were killed in the European theater, Kelly told Sciutto.

It's hard to believe this is the man the Republicans are trying to put back in the White House.

@robinkabcarian

