Police alerted hundreds of people to secure Jokowi's kunker in Banggai





Banggai, Central Sulawesi (ANTARA) – Banggai Resort Police (Polres), Central Sulawesi Regional Police, alerted hundreds of police officers to ensure security for Indonesian President Joko Widodo's working visit (kunker) to the regency from Banggai on Tuesday (26/2). “104 people are involved in securing the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to Banggai Regency and Banggai Islands Regency,” Banggai Police Chief AKBP Ade Nuramdani said on Sunday in the Banggai regency. The readiness of this security personnel, said AKBP Ade, was marked with the order number: Sprin/489/III/PAM.2.1/2024 with a security model divided into 10 points. The personnel are Banggai Police, Luwuk Police and Kintom Police. Security is concentrated around Syukuran Aminuddin Amir Airport (SAA) in Luwuk, from VVIP Airport, the road, to the mountainous part of the airport. “Hundreds of people are ready to provide security during the visit of Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his entourage on Tuesday (26/3),” he said. In carrying out their duties, he said, personnel are always guided by applicable laws and procedures and ensure good coordination and cooperation with relevant elements. President Jokowi's working visit to Central Sulawesi Province to inaugurate a number of development infrastructures in the region which will last 2 days. President Jokowi is expected to arrive in Banggai Regency on Tuesday (26/3) and continue with Banggai Islands Regency to inaugurate the Inpres Regional Roads (IJD) road project and inspect the Salakan market. On the same day, President Jokowi returned to Banggai and then left for Palu City to inaugurate five airports, namely Palu Mutiara Sis Aljufri Airport, Prins Mandapar Banggai Laut Airport, Taman Bung Karno Airport Siau, Bolaang Mongondow Airport and Panua Pohuwato Airport in Gorontalo. . On the second day of the visit to Central Sulawesi, Wednesday (27/3), President Jokowi will inaugurate the Palu Bay KSOP Development Project, which includes three ports, namely Pantoloan Port, Wani Port and the Gonenggati port. Jokowi visited the Gumbasa irrigation site in Sigi Regency to inaugurate the rehabilitation and reconstruction project in Gumbasa. Journalist: Nur Amalia Amir

