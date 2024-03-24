Embarrassment for Hardik Pandya, the Narendra Modi stadium goes berserk with Rohit Sharma's chants: VIDEO | Cricket News





Captain of Mumbai Indians (MI) Hardik Pandya faced an embarrassing moment when he stood at the toss for MI's first IPL match against Gujarat Titans (GT). Hardik led GT in the previous two IPL seasons but was traded to MI before the IPL2024. Not only did he move to MI, but the franchise was also removed. Rohit Sharma as captain and handed over the managerial reins to Hardik Pandya. The change in direction did not go down well with Rohit Sharma's fans. When Hardik came out for a toss against GT, the fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium went crazy with the chants of Rohit Sharma, the video of which went viral on social media. Tilak Varma gives insight into MI camp Meanwhile, there were some rumors of a rift between Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma after the managerial change, however, the players seemed quite comfortable against each other on the field. MI batter Tilak Varma gave an insight into the team atmosphere after the change of direction and said that everything was pretty much the same, adding that Rohit Sharma was there for Hardik Pandya. “Rohit has been there for us and Hardik bhai has also been there for us. It's the same, just follow the basics. Strategy-wise, everything is going well. It's the same, nothing new,” said Varma said. “I made my debut under him (Hardik) when I was playing for India, so it's going well. Hardik is the captain, Rohit is always there for Hardik and the team. We get along well as a team.” , he added. Rohit Sharma will have his hand on my shoulders – Pandya Hardik, when asked about fans' outrage against the captaincy change, said Rohit would be the guiding force of the team. “It won't be any different, he'll always be there to help me. This team, what they've achieved, they've achieved under him and I just have to continue on this path. He's going to have his hand on my shoulders ,” Pandya said during a media interaction. “We respect the fans but we focus on the sport and what is required. I focus on the controllable things, the fans have all the rights and I respect their opinion,” Hardik said. Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl. Hardik expressed his gratitude to the Gujarat fans and said that he is happy to be back in the Mumbai Indians team.

