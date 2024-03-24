Here's what happens if Trump fails to secure $464 million bail





Donald Trump's legal team and the New York attorney general's office are working hard ahead of the former president's Monday deadline to secure bond for the multimillion-dollar civil fraud judgment against him.

Trump personally owes more than $454 million following the ruling by Judge Arthur Engoron in February. The figure rises to $463.9 million when including money owed by his sons, Eric and Donald Jr., the Trump Organization and interest accrued as of the date of the ruling.

Experts who spoke to CNN say Attorney General Letitia James and her team should be prepared to begin the complex legal maze of seizing Trump's assets if the former president does not secure the bonds needed to cover the move.

Assets, such as buildings, houses, cars, helicopters and his plane, are at stake. The focus could be on his bank accounts, which experts say will be easier to obtain, and on his properties, which would be more difficult.

Trump has asked a state appeals court to allow him to post a lower or no bond, saying he would suffer irreparable harm if he is forced to sell properties in a relief sale that could not be overturned if he ultimately won his appeal. The court has not yet ruled.

Here's what happens if Trump fails to secure bail:

Seizure of bank accounts and cash

In theory, officials can begin the complex legal process of taking his assets, to the exclusion of any further strategic legal maneuvering by state prosecutors and the Trump legal team's fightback. Officials will have to weigh what assets they want to take, whether his bank accounts or his properties. I think the first action should be to seize his bank accounts.

The banks are the easy part, they will receive the attorney general's judgment – the court order – and then the banks will carry it out, said attorney Peter Katz, a former federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of New York who handled fraud cases. They withdraw the funds from the account and place them in the attorney general's accounts. The other things are a little more difficult.

To remove money from Trump's accounts, state prosecutors must ask the New York sheriff or a U.S. Marshall to go to the main branch of the bank that holds Trump's money, with a court order.

They go in and give it to the director, said Adam Pollock, a former New York state assistant attorney general who now specializes in judgment enforcement at Pollock Cohen LLP. The manager is expected to pay the amount immediately. It should be a cashier's check.

Any additional time collected by the attorney general's office could be just one part of determining the right strategy.

They try to put their ducks in a row. They want to find the most liquid assets that they can hold immediately. A bank account is the most efficient way to do this, said attorney Alden B. Smith, who specializes in debt collection. They are probably deciding what the best course of action is.

What about buildings and businesses?

The seizure of property takes much longer.

Once state prosecutors determine what property they want to take, they give the sheriff's office the execution order, along with a $350 fee, Pollock said. The sheriff then posts the notice about the property in three places and the attorney general's office must announce it four times, Pollack said. Then, within 63 days of serving the execution order to the sheriff, a public auction is held for the property, according to Pollock.

They could offer to turn over the property of those 500 corporations and LLCs to the sheriff for a public auction or just enough for them to satisfy the judgment or for a value of $455 million, Pollock said.

The foreclosure process will be more difficult with Trump's properties out of state, and state prosecutors have already taken legal steps to get the ball rolling in New York.

The attorney general's office has filed judgments in Westchester County, north of New York, in what some say is the first sign that the state is laying the groundwork to seize the former president's golf course in Briarcliff Manor as well as its private estate known as Seven Springs.

Attorneys for the state filed the judgments with the Westchester County Clerk's Office on March 6, just a week after Engoron's ruling.

No other judgments have been filed, but the process could play out in other states where Trump has assets, including Mar-a-Lago in Florida, although other properties may be less difficult to acquire.

The Attorney General's Office is the largest office in New York State, if considered as a law firm. The office does not have any attorneys in Florida. I would see executions on properties in New York before I saw anything in Florida, Pollack said.

A key legal battle could be over which part of Mar-a-Lagois is considered Trump's home, which could be protected by law.

At the heart could be the extension of the farm. But that will have to play out in court, Pollock said.

Trump is still waiting to hear whether an appeals court will reduce the amount he must pay as part of the ruling or stay the judgment altogether while his appeal is considered.

If he does not win his case, bankruptcy remains an option, even if the former president does not want to choose it.

You don't want him to declare bankruptcy, then the debt will be discharged, Smith said. If he declares bankruptcy, the judgment is automatically suspended. Bankruptcy is the biggest enemy of recovery for lawyers.

If Trump can't find the money, his options narrow considerably.

“I don’t see any other way for him to stop the process without going bankrupt or getting bail,” Smith said.

Trump and his team could sell smaller properties to try to pay off the debt.

Ultimately, he will do anything before letting Tish James put a metaphorical padlock on 40 Wall Street, Harry Litman, a former deputy attorney general, told CNN on Friday.

With the clock about to run out, some experts are wondering why a grace period was even given.

There's no reason to be polite when he owes the people of New York state $455 million after being found persistently liable for fraud, Pollock said. This is not someone you usually extend courtesy to.

The former president posted on Truth Social Friday that he currently has nearly $500 million in cash that he plans to use for his campaign and said James wants to take it away from him.

Through my hard work, talent, and luck, I currently have nearly five hundred million dollars in cash, a substantial sum that I intended to use in my campaign for president. HACK'S OFTEN CANCELED POLITICAL JUDGE IN THE RIGGED & CORRUPT AG CASE, where I did nothing wrong, knew it, wanted to take it away from me, Trump posted in all caps.

His lawyer, Chris Kise, told CNN that Trump was not, however, referring to the cash he had on hand.

What he's talking about is money reported on his campaign disclosure forms, which he accumulated over years of owning and managing successful businesses, Kise told CNN on Friday. This is precisely the money Letitia James and the Democrats are targeting.

Trump also recently had to secure nearly $92 million in bail to satisfy the judgment against him in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case while he was appealing.

Litman told CNN there was likely less money than Trump claimed due to the fraud ruling. Either way, he added, it is a devastating blow for the former president.

It's like a business that suddenly doesn't have any chairs, furniture, accounts receivable or anything. It's really the end of the day, I think, for the Trump Organization in New York, Litman said. This is a very ugly situation for him, even if it's half accurate.

