Xi offers condolences to Russia





Moscow citizens lay flowers and mourn the victims at the Crocus City Hall concert hall, northwest of Moscow, on Sunday, a day President Vladimir Putin announced as the National Day of Mourning. REN QI/CHINA DAILY

President Xi Jinping on Saturday offered his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the terrorist attack that left many victims near Moscow on Friday. In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn that the serious terrorist attack took place at a concert hall in Russia's Moscow Oblast. Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, expressed deep condolences to the victims and expressed sincere sympathy to the injured and bereaved families. He stressed that China opposes all forms of terrorism, strongly condemns terrorist attacks, and firmly supports the Russian government's efforts to maintain national security and stability. The attack by armed men on Friday evening on the town hall of Crocus, northwest of Moscow, cost the lives of at least 137 people, according to Russian authorities. Anastasia Rodionova, a survivor of the attack, told China Daily on Saturday that the attackers “methodically and silently shot everyone” inside the hall on Friday evening. “We went down to sort of a downstairs, dark room, and all I saw was the word 'exit' glowing in the darkness, and we just didn't know if we should run or no. Who is there in the dark? What is there? in the dark?” she said after leaving flowers at Crocus City Hall Saturday morning. The woman was quickly surrounded by international media as she attempted to describe what happened on the night of terror. “China is deeply shocked by the heavy losses inflicted by this serious terrorist attack,” China's Foreign Ministry said in an online statement, expressing deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathy to the injured and bereaved. “China opposes all forms of terrorism, firmly condemns terrorist attacks, and firmly supports Russia in safeguarding its national security and stability,” the statement added. According to Russian state media Tass, four suspects were arrested in the Bryansk region and taken to Moscow and were in the custody of the Russian Investigative Committee. One suspect said he was promised a reward of 500,000 rubles ($5,400), according to a video posted Saturday on RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan's Telegram channel. The inmate added that half of the money was transferred to his card, although he was promised to receive the other half later. He lost the card while trying to escape law enforcement. The terrorist group ISIS claimed responsibility for the deadly incident.

