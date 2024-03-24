Politics
PM Modi's leadership has paved the way for a bright future for India, says Bhutan's king
Thimphu:
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck praised the former, calling him an “outstanding leader” and adding that countries need such leaders to move forward and grow. flourish.
King Wangchuk, in a video message, highlighted that India has paved the way for a bright and prosperous future, adding that Bhutan applauds and rejoices in India's achievements.
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has not only achieved remarkable successes over the past decade, but has also paved the way for a bright and prosperous future. We applaud and rejoice in India's achievements. Countries need exceptional leaders to progress and flourish, yet such leaders are rare. To find an exceptional leader, he or she must demonstrate compassion, deep dedication to the country and a willingness to dedicate oneself entirely to serving the country,” he said.
“A leader does not exercise power for himself, but to bring about substantial change with the unwavering support of the people. In my opinion, Prime Minister Modi embodies these qualities. Prime Minister Modi Imbe Salamiraji was ordered of Druk Galpo, the President of Bhutan. The highest honor bestowed on Prime Minister Modi, symbolizes our deep gratitude to the Government of India, the people of India and Prime Minister Modi for always being there for Bhutan,” he said. he adds.
Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Modi for his visit to Bhutan despite his busy schedule.
In a post on to visit us. This must be the #ModiKaGuarantee Phenomenon!”
Tobgay's remarks came as Prime Minister Modi concluded his two-day state visit to Bhutan on Saturday.
During the visit, Prime Minister Modi received the 'Order of Druk Gyalpo', Bhutan's highest civilian honour, which he dedicated to India's 140 million people. He expressed hope that relations between New Delhi and Thimphu would continue to grow, thereby benefiting the citizens of both nations.
“It is with great humility that I accept the Order of Druk Gyalpo. I am grateful to HM the King of Bhutan for conferring this award. I dedicate it to the 140 million people of India. I am also confident that India-Bhutan relations will continue to grow and benefit our citizens,” PM Modi posted on X.
Prime Minister Modi became the first foreign dignitary and only the fourth person overall to receive this honour. In accordance with established ranking and precedence, the Order of Druk Gyalpo was instituted as a decoration for lifetime achievement and constitutes the pinnacle of the honor system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.
PM Modi flew to New Delhi on Saturday morning. In a special gesture, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay came to greet Prime Minister Modi at the airport.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck for the special gesture.
Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital on Saturday along with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay. Tobgay expressed his gratitude to the Indian government for fully funding the construction of the state-of-the-art hospital.
During his visit, Prime Minister Modi called on Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu. During the meeting, both sides renewed their commitment to the special and unique ties shared by India and Bhutan.
Prime Minister Modi and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay reviewed all aspects of bilateral energy cooperation and welcomed the expert-level discussions on the 1,200 MW Punatsangchhu-I hydropower project, adding that they look forward to the implementation in operation of the 1,020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project. electrical project later this year.
The two leaders agreed that the India-Bhutan energy partnership has the potential to benefit both countries by improving energy security, strengthening their economies, generating employment, increasing export earnings and contributing to the further development of industrial and financial capabilities. PM Modi announced a substantial aid package of Rs 10,000 crore for Bhutan's 13th Five Year Plan, thereby strengthening ties between the two countries.
In his speech at the Tenndrelthang Festival Ground in Thimphu, Prime Minister Modi said, “We will work on new possibilities in connectivity, infrastructure, trade and energy sectors between India and Bhutan.
There should be a new airport for better air connectivity, new rail links between Gelephu to Kokrajhar, Samtse to Banarhat and operation of waterways across the Brahmaputra, we will soon see these completed quickly. Integrated checkpoints will also be constructed to further strengthen the trade infrastructure.
“As always, we will extend our full cooperation and support to the Thirteenth Five Year Plan of the Government of Bhutan. I would also like to announce to my brothers and sisters in Bhutan that the Indian government will provide support of Rs 10,000 crore in this direction over the next five years,” he added.
Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to visit Bhutan on March 21-22 and it was mutually decided to postpone the visit due to poor weather conditions at Paro airport.
“Due to continued poor weather conditions at Paro Airport, it was mutually decided to postpone the Prime Minister's state visit to Bhutan on March 21-22, 2024,” the MEA said in a March 20 statement .
Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bhutan took place amid campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission announced the dates for the Lok Sabha elections earlier this month.
