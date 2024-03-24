



ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in the US allegedly misused party donations worth $2 million to increase their wealth and carry out baseless propaganda against Pakistan and its state institutions, APP reported.

According to a report in the America Daily Post, Sajjad Burki, head of PTI USA and advisor to Imran Khan, received $1.8 million in donations but remitted only $30,000 to Pakistan. The report, citing sources, claims the funds were used to bolster the personal finances of Burki and Atif Khan while funding propaganda campaigns against Pakistan's armed forces and influencing Pakistan's 2024 general elections.

The media report claimed that Sajjad Burki founded the PTI company on 07/11/2018, soon after Imran Khan became Prime Minister.

The document also mentions a director, Umer Khan, whose address is 7207 Regency Square Boulevard, Ste 247, Houston, TX 77036. The Secretary of State's file number is 803064729. Attributed to two PTI insiders in the United States United and Pakistan, the report claimed that Over the past two years, Sajjad Burki and Atif Khan received donations from three prominent American businessmen, but none of these donations were declared or sent to Pakistan . Instead, funds were redirected to personal coffers through PTI-linked entities and websites, with little accountability or transparency over their use.

Burki formed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf USA LIC and used the limited liability company to obtain donations for his party, according to several pieces of evidence and statements from PTI insiders. The donations were collected on several websites created by the PTI on which no audit has yet taken place. Most of the donations collected in the US reached their personal coffers, said a central PTI leader, now also a member of the National Assembly. The report said that only a tiny portion was sent to Pakistan to the PTI account without knowing the rest of the money. Party members are reluctant to question Sajjad Burki because he is close to Aleema Khan and Imran Khan, the PTI insider said.

The report further implies that the accused leaders overtly and covertly engaged in anti-Pakistan activities, using social media platforms and their relationships with American politicians to spread false information and undermine the credibility of Pakistani institutions, including including its armed forces.

Sajjad Burki's associations with various American politicians, some with ties to India, have raised suspicions about his intentions and role within PTI USA, especially given his close ties to Imran Khan and Aleema Khan.

The report also highlights PTI's extensive use of lobbying firms in the United States to target Pakistan's armed forces and manage legal proceedings against Imran Khan. Recent revelations have exposed links between PTI leaders and foreign intelligence services, raising concerns about the nature and objectives of PTI's lobbying efforts abroad.

Furthermore, the report highlights the harmful impact of such activities on Pakistan's image and political stability, as well as the disillusionment of Pakistani expatriates who unknowingly contributed to these efforts. APPLICATION

