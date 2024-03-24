'Boris rebound' in property market has failed to bear fruit, experts say





Boris's so-called rebound in the property market after the last general election has failed to deliver on its promises, according to a new study. The phrase was used to describe a surge in house sales in the United Kingdom following the December 2019 election won by Boris Johnson and the Conservatives. In the three months leading up to it, prices rose by 4.2 per cent across the UK. However, three months later the rise in prices was just 0.7 per cent, and in central London they actually fell by 9.4 per cent, according to estate agent Winkworth. It revealed that before Tony Blair's victory in 1997, prices rose by almost the same percentage as before Mr Johnson's victory in 2019. And after Labor's landslide victory in 1997, prices rose by 1.7 percent. Read next Winkworth commissioned analysts Dataloft, using land registry figures, to examine price changes before and after the general election since May 1997. Only in the 2005, 2010 and 2017 elections did price growth exceed the previous period. In the other four countries, prices continued to rise in the three months following the elections, but at a slower pace. Pre-election uncertainty has a short-term impact, the study found, by slowing the number of sales in the three to four months before Election Day. This trend is true for six of the last seven elections. Once the election result is known, the increased certainty about the political landscape and policies will normally allow markets to regain momentum. The report states: Waiting to put a property on the market until after an election, in hopes of getting a much higher price, could be a risky strategy. Winkworth chief executive Dominic Agace highlighted: The strongest growth in house prices occurred when Blair was in power. We have seen a 48% increase per day in the average house price, which is contrary to popular belief that the Thatcher era saw the greatest growth thanks to Right to Buy. Speaking on the Winkworths Podcast The Property Exchangehe said the effect of a general election was to distract people in the three months leading up to polling day. Politicians push policies to win votes and politics can be more extreme than the reality of what happens once a party is in power. In 2019 there was a binary choice between Corbyn and Johnson. From a property perspective, building builders would probably prefer to see a Labor government, which must be a first. Amid speculation about when the election will be called, it takes 10 days less to sell a house in spring than in winter, the report added. Over the past five years, excluding 2020 due to Covid, 27% of sales took place in spring, the highest of all seasons.

