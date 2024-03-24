Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of having crossed the “sacred threshold”





Donald Trump said President Joe Biden crossed a “sacred threshold” of illegality because of his alleged support for legal action against him.

The former president lashed out at the outgoing president in a scathing post on his social media platform, Truth Social, as he faces multiple federal indictments.

He wrote: “At what point are the actions of a sitting president, using LAWFARE against his opponent for election interference purposes, considered ILLEGAL? I believe, as do various highly respected jurists, that crooked Joe Biden is long past that stage. very sacred threshold!!!”

While Trump has sought to blame the president for the indictments, the charges against him have been brought by grand juries in Georgia, Washington DC, Florida and Manhattan.

Newsweek reached out to representatives for Trump and Biden via email for comment on this story.

Trump, the expected Republican nominee in November's presidential election, faces two federal indictments that he has long claimed are politically motivated and intended to hamper his 2024 re-election efforts.

One is a federal case brought by special counsel Jack Smith, alleging that he worked to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which Biden won. He was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of a congressional proceeding and anti-rights conspiracy.

Another lawsuit accuses Trump of falsifying business records regarding alleged secret payments made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep an alleged affair secret in the weeks before his 2016 election. Prosecutors led by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg claims the payments were part of a plan to prevent potentially damaging stories about the Republican from becoming public.

Trump has frequently criticized the Democrat for “weaponizing” the FBI and Justice Department with such legal actions.

In September, he said Biden had “started a whole new Banana Republic” in terms of political campaigns.

“Joe Biden's crooked campaign has launched so many indictments and lawsuits against me that Republicans are already thinking about what we're going to do to Biden and the Communists when it's our turn,” Trump wrote on Truth Social .

“They pioneered a whole new way of thinking about Banana Republic political campaigns. So cheap and dirty, but that's where America is right now. Be careful what you wish for!”

In another post, Trump accused Biden's team of “election interference” in relation to historical and current legal issues facing the former president.

“The false indictments and lawsuits against me, eight in number, all originate from the Biden campaign for purposes of election interference,” Trump wrote. “This is their new way of rigging elections, and it won't stand. Fascists and Marxists are destroying our great country, but WE WILL WIN AND MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

In October, he threatened the Democrat with legal action over these accusations.

In total, Trump faces four criminal charges and a total of 91 criminal charges. He has denied any wrongdoing.

