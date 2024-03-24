Israel summons Turkish envoy after Erdogan's 'send Netanyahu to Allah' remark





Turkish President and Justice and Development (AK) party leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the crowd during his party's election rally ahead of the municipal elections in Kilis, Turkey, March 21, 2024. Mohammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images

The foreign minister said the Turkish president is “the last one who can talk about God” because of his support for Hamas. Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development (AK) party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, addresses the crowd at his party's campaign rally ahead of the municipal elections. elections in Kilis, Turkey, March 21, 2024. © Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images Israel's foreign minister summoned Turkey's envoy “for a serious reprimand” following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's verbal attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Diplomatic tensions between the two countries have intensified since the outbreak of the Hamas-Israel conflict last year. The Turkish leader is among Israel's harshest critics over the Gaza war. In an article on Prime Minister Netanyahu to Allah.” Turkey withdrew its ambassador from Israel last November, in protest against the Israeli bombardment of Gaza. “You who support [sic] the burning of babies, the murderers, the rapists and the mutilation of corpses by Hamas criminals, is the last that can speak of God,” said Israel Katz. “There is no God who will listen to those who support the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed by your barbaric friends in Hamas. I educated @IsraelMFA responsible for summoning Turkey's deputy ambassador to Israel for a serious reprimand, following @RTErdoganthe attack on the Prime Minister @netanyahu and his threats to send Prime Minister Netanyahu to Allah and send a clear message to Erdogan: You who support the… – Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) March 22, 2024 Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli responded by saying: “Turkey will continue to tell the truth and place the indescribable persecution of the Palestinian people on the global agenda. » “The crimes committed by Israel in Gaza over the past six months can no longer be hidden and Israel is on trial for genocide,” the official wrote in a social media post. Regarding statements made by members of the Israeli government: Since the first day of the occupation of the Palestinian territories, the Israeli authorities have done everything possible to cover up the serious crimes they have committed against the Palestinians and have attempted to create a … — Oncü Keçeli | Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@SpoxTR_MFA) March 22, 2024 At a campaign rally on Thursday, Erdogan said: “We leave the person known as Netanyahu to Our Lord named Al-Qahhar,” referring to Allah by one of his 99 names. “Let our Lord destroy it.” The two countries have been at odds since Israel declared war on Hamas in October in response to the militant group's terror attack, in which around 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 taken hostage. Retaliatory bombings on Gaza and ground operations have caused the deaths of at least 32,000 people, according to the territory's health ministry. The Turkish leader has repeatedly compared the Israeli prime minister to Adolf Hitler and accused Israel of committing “genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza. Israel, meanwhile, has claimed that the Turkish president ranks among the worst anti-Semites in history, due to his stance on the conflict and his support for Hamas. (RT) Azerbaijan24 is a social observer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.azerbaycan24.com/en/israel-summons-turkish-envoy-after-erdogan-s-send-netanyahu-to-allah-remark/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos