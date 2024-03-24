Revealed! Details of PIK projects entering the 2024 PSN









Jakarta – The Pantai Indah Kapuk Regional Development Project (PIK) is included in the list of National Strategic Projects (PSN) approved by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for 2024. In a statement published on the official website of the Ministry of Economy, the details of the PIK projects which are included in the PSN are the development of a green space and an eco-city which will be named “tropical coastal”, with total green space. 1,756 hectare based development zone located at PIK 2. As a PSN, Tropical Coastland will be developed as a new green tourism destination to increase its attractiveness to tourists. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT This tourist destination is also designed to accommodate the mangrove tourism zone which is a natural coastal protection mechanism. This project with an investment value of around IDR 65 trillion is expected to absorb around 6,235 direct workers and 13,550 workers with a multiplier effect. The green space and eco-city development in PIK 2 is close to the Seribu Islands National Strategic Tourism Zone (KSPN) and Kota Tua – Sunda Kelapa. It is hoped that this can also open up business and investment opportunities, as well as create jobs for people in and around Banten province. PIK Zone 2 will also be connected to the Kamal-Teluknaga-Rajeg toll road, which was commissioned in 2023. This toll road project was initiated by the Salim Group-Agung Sedayu consortium and is expected to be completed in 2026 with a project value of IDR 23.22 trillion. Previously, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto emphasized that the determination of the PSN, which includes the PIK, is expected to create new jobs. “It was reported to the President that there were 14 new PSNs for the period either done by the private sector or financed by the private sector, creating jobs and not requiring APBN. This was approved by the President,” explained Airlangga during the presidency. Palace Complex after participating in the Ratas with President Joko Widodo, Monday (18/3/2024) ago. (DNA/DNA)

