PM Modi extends wishes for Holi, says 'may this festival bring new energy and enthusiasm'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Holi on Sunday.

He posted on X, My best wishes to all the family members in the country on the occasion of Holi festival. May this traditional celebration of affection and harmony bring new energy and enthusiasm into the lives of each of you.”

People observe Holika Dahan, which symbolizes the burning of evil, a day before the Holy Day which is celebrated with colors and festivities across the country, with many parts of the country marking this day with their unique practices.

The festival will be celebrated on Monday, March 25 this year.

The festival is preceded by a bonfire lighting ritual called Holika Dahan, meaning the burning of the demon Holika.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is said to have spent a lot of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh. It not only reproduces the spirit of Holi but also embodies the timeless love of Radha and Krishna.

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed greetings to citizens on the eve of Holi on Sunday.

In a message, the President said, “On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad. »

Holi is a vibrant and joyful festival, which infuses hope and enthusiasm into our lives. The different colors of Holi symbolize the diversity of our country. This festival promotes feelings of love, unity and brotherhood among people. This festival also encourages us to strengthen our cultural heritage,” she added.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday celebrated Holi with Army jawans in Leh and praised them for protecting the country from enemies while braving extreme weather conditions.

The Defense Minister applied tilak with gulal on the forehead of the soldiers.

Published: Mar 24, 2024, 5:31 PM IST

