Trump attacks Truth Social as deadline approaches to offer $464 million bail – live





Related: Trump lawyer Alina Habba doesn't rule out seeking $464 million in bonds from wealthy Russian or Saudi donors.

Days before the deadline to block enforcement of a $464 million judgment against him, Donald Trump says he has nearly $500 million in cash, despite his own lawyers telling a court caller from New York that he couldn't find the money.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly claimed that he is worth several billion dollars, with much of that value tied to the Trump Organization and its marquee real estate holdings.

Ahead of Monday's deadline to post a mammoth appeal bond aimed at stopping the state from enforcing a nearly half-billion-dollar judgment, the former president said in an all-caps post on his Truth Social that he had earned almost $500 million through his hard work, talent and luck.

This substantial sum was intended for his presidential campaign, he said Friday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James prepares to seize Mr Trump's assets if he is unable to post $464 million bail at his Manhattan fraud trial by deadline this Monday.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's Truth Social platform, launched in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack, is heading to Wall Street as shareholders of his social media platform voted to take the company public. 'business.

Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis told CNN on Saturday that the decision by defenders, including Donald Trump, to have her removed from their case because of her relationship with prosecutor Nathan Wade would not delay or derail her massive 2020 election subversion racketeering case.

I'm not embarrassed by anything I've done, Ms. Willis said. My teams continued to work, I don't have the impression of having been slowed down at all. I think there are efforts to slow down this train, but the train is coming.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 24, 2024 4:27 p.m.

1711295100Prison and combinations ahead for Trump and Giuliani, ex-ally says

Prison and jumpsuits, he said. They will be cellmates for the rest of their lives.

During the hearing of the House control committees on March 20, Mr. Parnas did not mince his words.

But instead, he claimed that Mr. Trump, Mr. Giuliani and their associates lied to the American people by spreading lies, knowing that it would undermine the strength of our nation.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 24, 2024 3:45 p.m.

1711292690Watch: Eric Trump Mocked While Seeking Bail

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 24, 2024 3:04 p.m.

1711291530Watch: Ronna McDaniel defends her record as RNC chairwoman

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 24, 2024 2:45 p.m.

Murkowski slams Trump for comments about Jewish Democrats, doesn't rule out running as independent

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 24, 2024 2:30 p.m.

1711290382Watch: Rubio would be honored to become Trump's vice president

Not really. Vice-president of the one who called him Little Marco…

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 24, 2024 2:26 p.m.

1711290010No, Trump didn't build New York's skyline

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 24, 2024 2:20 p.m.

1711289455Trump rants as fraud payout deadline approaches

Donald Trump is having a moment on Truth Social as Monday's deadline approaches for his $464 million civil fraud payout.

Also, that's not how you spell Letitia.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 24, 2024 2:10 p.m.

1711288670Watch: AOC Says Trump's Criminal Cases Are Not About Party, It's About Crime

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 24, 2024 1:57 p.m.

1711287900Trump claims he has $500 million in cash to fund his campaign…so why not use that as collateral?

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 24, 2024 1:45 p.m.

