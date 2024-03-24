Politics
Concept of global community and future of humanity in China
By most accounts, the tragic consequences of division, conflict and confrontation have never been very clear to the people of the world.
In recent times, the world has been plunged into conflicts and turbulence such as the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Red Sea clashes, among others, which, unfortunately, have shown no signs of abating .
As Chinese President Xi Jinping once said: “United or divided, peace or conflict, cooperation or confrontation; are all questions of our time. The Chinese leader then emphasized that our goal is to wish people a happy life; peace, development and win-win cooperation are unstoppable trends of our time.
To be more precise, President Xi Jinping launched the idea of building a global community with a shared future about ten years ago; answer a question posed by the world, by history and by the times: where is humanity going?
The Chinese president, in Moscow, Russia, in 2013, first raised the vision of a global community of shared destiny during a speech to the Moscow Institute of International Affairs (MGIMO in Russian).
For more than a decade, the proposal has been gradually enriched and streamlined into a five-point proposal. The five points include building a partnership in which countries treat each other as equals, engaging in in-depth consultations and strengthening mutual understanding.
Additionally, President Xi proposed five goals for the world. The objectives are to build a world of lasting peace through dialogue and consultation; build a world of common security for all through joint efforts and build a world of common prosperity through win-win cooperation.
Others include evolving an open and inclusive world through exchange and mutual learning and developing a clean and beautiful world by engaging in green and low-carbon development projects.
The Chinese leader nevertheless stressed the need to restore China's greatness and reexamine the concept of socialism. For him, socialism must integrate and adapt to the characteristics of contemporary Chinese society, which constitutes the ultimate dream of every Chinese citizen.
President Xi Jinping apparently belongs to a school of thought that emphasizes certain ideals such as the development of a community with a shared future for humanity.
The view of Chinese leaders, widely echoed by several experts on world affairs, is undoubtedly pragmatic, especially in today's 21st century civilization where hegemony, selfishness, imperialism, supremacy, injustice, conflicts and confrontations are increasingly becoming endemic features.
Insightful observers believe that Xi Jinping's proposal for a community with a shared future for mankind offers innovative strategies to curb these problems. Indeed, the well-thought-out concept refers to what the destiny of each person and/or country has in common with another person, humanity. It is therefore incumbent upon the people of the world to work together to resolve the myriad problems facing their common destiny.
World affairs experts stress that President Xi Jinping's concept of a community with a shared future for mankind will evolve into a truly pragmatic foreign policy approach. For example, China-Africa cooperation is one of the examples of building a community with a shared future for win-win cooperation between countries.
It should also be noted that the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind is obviously mutually beneficial and constitutes win-win cooperation. In a word, President Xi believes that the community with a shared future for mankind is both a constructive worldview and an invitation to participate in the joint projects of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
The BRI is an economic cooperation initiative and not a geopolitical or military alliance. This is an open and inclusive process that does not target or exclude any party. Rather than forming exclusionary cliques or a China club, it fundamentally aims to help China and the rest of the world seize opportunities and pursue common development priorities.
It is a broad alliance that all interested countries can join to work together for shared benefits. It is evident that the BRI has facilitated the modernization drive of developing countries, leading the world towards a new era of transcontinental cooperation.
This view is shared by world affairs experts who argue that the global community of shared destiny for humanity and win-win cooperation has politically, economically and socially restored the democratization of international relations, which have largely negotiated governance world, regardless of size and wealth. of any nation. Strong and weak countries are equal in mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation, taking into account its multilateral dimension.
Sources
2/ https://leadership.ng/chinas-global-community-and-future-for-mankind-concept/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
