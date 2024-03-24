Central Sulawesi Regional Police deploys 2,809 joint personnel to visit Indonesian President Ir. Joko Widodo in Central Sulawesi





Palu||TransTV45.com||The Central Sulawesi Regional Police will deploy at least 2,809 personnel to provide security for the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo to Central Sulawesi Province on March 26-27, 2024. Central Sulawesi Police Chief, Inspector General of Police, Dr. Agus Nugroho chaired an internal meeting on security preparedness for the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia held in the main meeting room (Rupatama) on the second floor of the Central Sulawesi Regional Police, Saturday (23/3/2024). ) Those present at the internal meeting included Deputy Chief of Police of Central Sulawesi Police Brigadier General Soeseno Noerhandoko, Irwasda, senior officers, Palu Police Chief, Sigi Police Chief, the Donggala Police Chief, while the Banggai Police Chief, Bangkep Police Chief and Tolitoli Police Chief were present. virtually. Head of Public Relations of the Central Sulawesi Regional Police, Police Commissioner Djoko Wienartono, revealed in a press release that the Central Sulawesi Regional Police will deploy 2,809 personnel to secure RI.1 in Central Sulawesi Province. Internal meeting of the Central Sulawesi Regional Police to ensure the safety of objects and routes that will be taken by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo, he said Djoko went on to add that by knowing the purpose and itinerary of the President's trip, the police can know how many personnel will be deployed on the ground. “The 2,809 people involved in organizing the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia belonged not only to the Central Sulawesi Regional Police, but also to the personnel of the Palu Police, Sigi Police, Donggala Police, Parimo Police, Tolitoli Police and Banggai Police. and the Bangkep police,” he explained. Djoko further stated that in the future, the Central Sulawesi Regional Police and police ranks involved in security will work in synergy with the TNI and relevant stakeholders. Citing the emphasis given by the Central Sulawesi Regional Police Chief, Djoko reminded personnel involved in security to carry out their duties with a full sense of responsibility and work in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs). The public is encouraged to participate in maintaining the security and social security situation in their surroundings, so that the series of working visits of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to Sulawesi takes place smoothly, orderly and safely, he concluded. Ruth John

