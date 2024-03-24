In fundraising blitz, Trump warns Democrats: don't touch Trump Tower





Former President Donald J. Trump, as the deadline looms to secure roughly half a billion dollars in bail in his New York civil fraud case or risk seizure of his assets and flagship properties, sent an email Saturday morning to his campaign supporters. .

The subject line Keep Your Dirty Hands Out of Trump Tower was repeated at the beginning of the email in bold, italicized, and capital letters, even though the message was clearly not aimed at his supporters but at the attorney general of New York, Letitia James, who brought the message. case.

Mr. Trump told his supporters that Ms. James wanted to take over my properties in New York, adding: THIS INCLUDES THE ICONIC TRUMP TOWER! He then urged them to donate money to his presidential campaign as a show of force in the face of the legal problems he faces, which he largely called a political witch hunt.

With the deadline set for Monday for Mr. Trump to post an appeal bond, the Trump campaign has sent out at least 10 similar fundraising requests since Wednesday, accusing Ms. James and Democrats of trying to seize the Mr. Trump's flagship property, Trump Tower.

Last month, a New York judge fined Mr. Trump $454 million in a civil fraud case after finding that the former president had fraudulently inflated the value of his company's properties and his net worth. to obtain favorable loans and other benefits from banks.

Mr. Trump appealed the ruling and had until Monday to either write a check to the state court system for the full amount or obtain an appeal bond. But his lawyers said last week that he had been unable to secure bail, raising the possibility that Ms James could act to recover the money and try to seize some of the properties involved in the case .

Ms. James, a Democrat, has indicated she is willing to do so, and Mr. Trump's campaign has made that assertion a focal point of its fundraising emails. On Wednesday, in an email whose subject does not concern Trump Tower!, Mr. Trump accused her of trying to attack the iconic Trump Tower.

In another email, Mr. Trump claimed that maniacs were trying to take over the property.

Trump Tower, located on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, is central to Mr. Trump's fame and political rise. In 2015, he took an escalator down into the building to announce his first run for president.

In an email sent Friday, Mr. Trump emphasized this centrality. Our movement began on the golden escalator of Trump Tower!, he wrote in capital letters. Now the Democrats want to take it! In another message on Thursday, he insisted that Trump Tower was mine! and accused Ms. James of being a rabid Democrat who hates Trump.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly suggested in emails over the past week, as he often does on the campaign trail, that President Biden had coordinated Ms. James's trial, a baseless claim for which there is no evidence. no proof.

Mr. Trump has treated his legal woes, including four criminal cases and civil litigation, as political fundraising opportunities, using them to exploit his loyal donor base. Last year, after the photo of his booking during his indictment in Georgia was published, Mr. Trump raised $4.2 million online.

But the Trump-Tower-focused fundraising campaign of recent weeks comes as the Trump campaign sees a significant cash flow gap with the Biden campaign. Mr. Biden and his joint operations with the Democratic Party reported having $155 million in cash at the end of February. The Trump campaign reported having $42 million in its accounts, while the Republican National Committee reported another $11.3 million.

Last year, committees supporting Mr. Trump spent at least $50 million on legal fees, filings show. And in February, the political action committee he used to pay his legal fees spent nearly $5.6 million on bills for the legal teams defending him in court.

These fees are expected to continue to increase. Mr. Trump will also have a critical hearing Monday in his criminal case in Manhattan, in which he is accused of covering up a sex scandal involving a porn star during his 2016 campaign.

That trial was originally scheduled to begin Monday, which would have made it the first of the former president's four criminal cases to go to trial. But it was delayed after more than 100,000 pages of documents were disclosed.

Monday's hearing is being held to decide whether the trial should be further delayed and to rule on Mr. Trump's motion to dismiss the case based on the new documents.

