



The Congress on Saturday announced its fourth list of Lok Sabha candidates, which includes many heavyweights, including Ajai Rai who will take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third time in the Varanasi constituency. Popularly known as 'bahubali' (strongman) in Purvanchal region (eastern Uttar Pradesh), the 54-year-old was defeated by Prime Minister Modi by large margins in the previous Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and 2014. He finished in third place each time, losing to the Prime Minister. Despite his past, Rai is expected to rejuvenate the Congress from the grassroots in Uttar Pradesh. This was one of the reasons why he was chosen as the party's state unit chief in August last year. Rai replaced Brijlal Khabri, a Dalit leader who had fallen out of favor, particularly with Priyanka Gandhi's team working in the Hindi heartland state. The Purvanchal strongman began his political career as a member of the BJP's student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He was later elected as an MP thrice on a BJP ticket from Kolasla Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh in 1996, 2002 and 2007. In 2009, he joined the Samajwadi Party but lost the Lok elections Sabha against BJP's Murli Manohar Joshi. His Congress journey began in 2012 and in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections of that year, he defeated a BJP candidate from Pindra (formerly Kolasla) constituency. Ajai Rai, however, lost to Pindra in the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections. Ajai Rai has been challenging Prime Minister Modi since 2014. Even though the election numbers may be against him, the strongman caste of Purvanchal is another reason why the Congress is hoping that Rai will provide a strong challenge to the Prime Minister in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Ajai Rai hails from the Bhumihar community, which wields some influence and political clout in certain pockets of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Purvanchal was once a Congress stronghold, but is now dominated by the BJP – with Prime Minister Modi in the Lok Sabha elections and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath representing the region in the Assembly. State. Moreover, with Congress's Bharat Jodo and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra – which primarily conveys the message of the party taking to the streets to hear the woes of the public, especially the youth, Ajai Rai's candidature can be seen as in sync with the same thing. The party wants someone who can take on Prime Minister Modi as a whole in Uttar Pradesh. “The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be mainly against Prime Minister Modi; so we have brought in a leader who has been fighting him for 10 years. Ajai Rai will not only challenge Modi again in Varanasi as a joint candidate from the INDIA bloc, but will face also the BJP in the whole of UP”, ” a senior UP Congress leader told India Today Magazine last year after the selection of Ajai Rai as the UP Congress chief. In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is allied with the Samajwadi Party as part of the INDIA bloc and is contesting 17 seats. The Congress has so far announced candidates for nine seats in the state, although suspense remains over whether Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi along with Kerala's Wayanad and Raebareli's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (With PTI inputs) Published on: March 24, 2024

